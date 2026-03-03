Josh Duhamel’s Wife: All About His Relationship With Audra Mari & Past Marriage to Fergie

Josh Duhamel is a beloved actor who has appeared in a number of different projects throughout his career. After getting his start in the popular soap opera All My Children, Josh has gone on to tons of popular films, like the Transformers franchise as well as rom-coms like When In Rome and New Year’s Eve. He’s also dabbled in TV, appearing in popular programs, like Las Vegas and Jupiter’s Legacy. He tied the knot with his second wife, Audra Mari, in 2022, and the couple seem excited to start their life together. Find out everything you need to know about Josh’s marriage to Audra, plus his previous relationships, including his marriage to Fergie.

How did Josh meet Audra?

The Safe Haven star, 49, has been linked to the beauty pageant queen, 28, since 2019. The pair were first spotted kissing at the Toronto Airpost in October of that year, and sources close to them revealed that they’d been “casually dating” for a few months, per Entertainment Tonight. Since the couple got more serious, Josh revealed that he knew “pretty early on” that they were a great match, naming some of the common qualities they have in a February interview with ET. “We’re both from North Dakota and I think there’s a commonality that we have. She’s great,” he said.

Josh & Audra got married in North Dakota

Josh and Audra had a lavish wedding in their home state’s city Fargo. The couple pulled up to the ceremony in a hot, red sports car, with The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers star rocking a black tux with a white bow tie and his bride in a gorgeous gown. The pair had first announced that they were engaged in January, when Josh popped the question on Audra’s birthday. “It’s on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!!” he wrote in an Instagram caption, announcing their engagement.

Josh wants more kids

While Josh and Audra’s future plans are not yet clear, he has been open about wanting to have more children since his divorce from Fergie. He revealed that he wants more little ones during a 2018 appearance on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast. “I want to have more kids in the next few years,” he said, when speaking about what he was looking for in a new partner. “So it’s more about finding someone young enough to have kids.”

Josh dated Eliza Gonzalez before meeting Audra

Before meeting Audra, Josh was briefly involved with actress Eliza Gonzalez, 32. The Baby Driver star was Josh’s first romance after his split from Fergie. The pair went public with their romance in June 2018, but apparently, they’d dated for a few months prior. Unfortunately, they broke up in July 2018, because of conflicting schedules, per People.

Josh was married to Fergie

Josh’s first marriage was to Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie, 47. The couple tied the knot in 2009, and they announced their separation in 2017. The divorce was finalized in 2019. Despite the breakup, they’re seemingly on good terms! When the Transformers star announced his engagement to Audra, Fergie congratulated the couple. A source close to the pair revealed to Hollywood Life exclusively that they’re still friends. “Fergie and Josh have nothing but love and respect for one another. There has never been and continues not to be any bad blood between them,” the insider said in June 2019. “They consider one another friends and there’s no drama.”

Josh has a son with Fergie

It’s great that Josh and the “Fergalicious” still have a positive relationship with each other because they share a son to co-parent. Fergie gave birth to their baby boy Axl Jack, in August 2013. The actor is clearly a loving dad and has shared photos of his son. He posted some adorable pictures of the two of them for Father’s Day in June. “To all my fellow fathers out there. Keep up the good work. These kids need their dads,” he wrote in the Instagram caption.