Josh Duhamel Appears To Have Married Audri Mari In Fargo: 1st Photos Of Her Dress

Congratulations to Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari! The When In Rome actor, 49, reportedly got secretly hitched to his fiancé and former Miss World America, 29, on Saturday (September 10) in Fargo, North Dakota, per TMZ. The gorgeous couple said “I do” during a scenic ceremony on the rooftop of the Jasper Hotel, according to a source for the outlet. Afterwards, Josh and Audra, decked out in their finest wedding ensembles, hopped in the back of a vintage red convertible to cruise around town in celebration, as seen in snaps below.

The couple then appeared to have stopped at a local watering hole called Duffy Tavern, where they celebrated with some drinks. The bar owner, Chris Litton, reportedly told the news outlet that the group was made up of the bride and groom plus 12 other friends and that they stayed for about 30 minutes before heading off. The Facebook page for Duffy’s has photos of the couple looking absolutely over the moon hanging out in the bar area.

The surprise nuptials come almost exactly nine months after the couple announced they were engaged. In January, the Transformers star took to his Instagram to share an incredible snap of the proposal, which appeared to take place at the Bungalows Key Largo Resort. Standing on the beach with a sunset in the background, Josh was holding up a sign that read, “Audra Diane Mari, will you marry me?”, Audra was standing behind Josh in the photo, flashing her mega watt smile and a peace sign.

“It’s on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!!” Josh wrote in the caption of the adorable pic. In the comments section, Josh’s ex-wife Fergie posted a sweet message. “Congrats!!!” the former Black Eyed Peas singer wrote, adding six green heart emojis. Josh had popped the question to Audra after two years of dating, as the couple were first linked in Oct. 2019.