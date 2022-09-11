Josh Duhamel Appears To Have Married Audri Mari In Fargo: 1st Photos Of Her Dress

The 'Transformers' actor and his beautiful bride hopped in a vintage red convertible and reportedly stopped at a local bar for drinks after saying 'I do' in North Dakota.

By:
September 11, 2022 11:11AM EDT
Brentwood, CA - Actor, Josh Duhamel dons an edgy look while leaving with a date for a party in Brentwood.Pictured: Josh DuhamelBACKGRID USA 7 DECEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: General GuanYu / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari walk hand in hand as they leave Nobu Malibu after having dinner in Malibu. 02 May 2021 Pictured: Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA751257_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari walk hand in hand as they dine at Nobu Malibu in Malibu. 03 Feb 2021 Pictured: Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA730745_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Dsanchez/CPR / BACKGRID

Congratulations to Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari! The When In Rome actor, 49, reportedly got secretly hitched to his fiancé and former Miss World America, 29, on Saturday (September 10) in Fargo, North Dakota, per TMZ. The gorgeous couple said “I do” during a scenic ceremony on the rooftop of the Jasper Hotel, according to a source for the outlet. Afterwards, Josh and Audra, decked out in their finest wedding ensembles, hopped in the back of a vintage red convertible to cruise around town in celebration, as seen in snaps below.

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari reportedly got married in Fargo on September 10, 2022. (Dsanchez/CPR / BACKGRID)

The couple then appeared to have stopped at a local watering hole called Duffy Tavern, where they celebrated with some drinks. The bar owner, Chris Litton, reportedly told the news outlet that the group was made up of the bride and groom plus 12 other friends and that they stayed for about 30 minutes before heading off. The Facebook page for Duffy’s has photos of the couple looking absolutely over the  moon hanging out in the bar area.

The surprise nuptials come almost exactly nine months after the couple announced they were engaged. In January, the Transformers star took to his Instagram to share an incredible snap of the proposal, which appeared to take place at the Bungalows Key Largo Resort. Standing on the beach with a sunset in the background, Josh was holding up a sign that read, “Audra Diane Mari, will you marry me?”, Audra was standing behind Josh in the photo, flashing her mega watt smile and a peace sign.

“It’s on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!!” Josh wrote in the caption of the adorable pic. In the comments section, Josh’s ex-wife Fergie posted a sweet message. “Congrats!!!” the former Black Eyed Peas singer wrote, adding six green heart emojis. Josh had popped the question to Audra after two years of dating, as the couple were first linked in Oct. 2019. 

