Who Was Sheryl Underwood’s Husband? His Name, Their Marriage & His Tragic Death

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Sheryl Underwood had to grieve the sudden, tragic death of her late husband more than 30 years ago. His suicide became a major topic of discussion in May 2026 after comedians at Netflix’s The Roast of Kevin Hart special joked about his suicide.

Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe cracked a controversial joke about Sheryl’s husband by quipping, “Her husband committed suicide 3 years into the marriage. I’ve been sitting next to her for 2 hours, and I have to ask: how did he last that long?”

Fortunately for him, Sheryl was seen laughing off the joke. Meanwhile, host Shane Gillis commented on Sheryl’s past tragedy by saying, “Sheryl’s husband killed himself. Apparently, Black does crack if it’s married to Sheryl and jumps off a f**king roof.”

“The Golden State Warriors logo is a bridge. Don’t show that to Sheryl’s husband,” Shane added. “Seriously, keep that bridge away from Sheryl’s husband.”

Shane then admitted how “terrible” he felt saying the jokes. “I called her yesterday. Shut up. I felt terrible about that. I had to call her,” he said. “She was crazy about it. She was like, ‘You gonna make fun of my husband who fell off a bridge?’ I was like, ‘Yup.'”

Learn everything we know about Sheryl’s late husband, their marriage and his tragic death below.

What Was Sheryl Underwood’s Husband’s Name?

Sheryl’s husband’s name was Michael, according to People. She has kept his full identity away from the public eye. All that is known about Michael is that he worked as a chef.

How Long Was Sheryl Underwood Married to Her Husband?

Sheryl and Michael were married for about three years before he died. They wed in 1987.

What Happened to Sheryl Underwood’s Husband?

Sheryl’s husband died by suicide. During a 2016 interview with People, the TV host said she’d “never forget” the day Michael died.

“I made him a German chocolate cake that morning, and I said, ‘Drop the bills in the mailbox, and I’ll see you when you get home,'” Sheryl recalled. “It’s the most painful thing in the world because he is not coming back.”

Despite the trauma she experienced, Sheryl said that she was happy with her life and that her experience “made [her] stronger.”

“Everything I went through made me stronger,” she added. “You may never forget it, but in remembering it you should make it better for the next person. I wouldn’t change anything in my life, because I have learned so much about myself.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).