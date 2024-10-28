Tony Hinchcliffe: 5 Things About the Comedian Who Appeared at the MSG Trump Rally

Image Credit: The Washington Post via Getty Im

Tony Hinchcliffe recently stirred up the atmosphere surrounding the 2024 presidential election, as he attended a Republican Party rally in support of Donald Trump and J.D. Vance at Madison Square Garden. The 40-year-old made headlines with a controversial comment about Puerto Rico, referring to it as “a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now.”

This remark drew a sharp response from Democratic vice-presidential candidate Tim Walz and U.S. Representative for New York’s District 14, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. In a post share on X by the current Vice President Kamala Harris, AOC was heard saying, “When you have some a-hole calling Puerto Rico ‘floating garbage,’ know that that’s what they think about you. It’s what they think about anyone who makes less money than them… I want every Puerto Rican in Philadelphia and Reading and across the country to see this clip.” Tony, a longtime figure in the entertainment industry, has built a reputation for pushing boundaries in his comedy.

To learn more about Tony Hinchcliffe, Hollywood Life has rounded up five facts about him below.

Gov. Walz and @AOC react to this clip: “When you have some a-hole calling Puerto Rico ‘floating garbage,’ know that that's what they think about you. It's what they think about anyone who makes less money than them… I want every Puerto Rican in Philadelphia and Reading and… https://t.co/L5GdSvLJWT pic.twitter.com/y9DQTABM0v — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 27, 2024

Tony Hinchcliffe is From Ohio

Tony was born on June 8, 1984, in Youngstown, Ohio.

Tony Hinchcliffe is a Comedian

Tony is a comedian who has starred in several roasts, including Tom Brady’s roast earlier in 2024. He has a long history in the industry, starting as part of the writing team for Comedy Central Roasts and now taking on various projects to showcase his comedy. While some of his jokes have sparked controversy, Tony shared in an interview with Variety, “My stance is that comedians should never apologize for a joke.”

Tony Hinchcliffe Has His Own Podcast

The comedian hosts a podcast called Kill Tony, which is recorded weekly with his co-host, Brian Redban.

Tony Hinchcliffe Received Backlash After Trump-Vance Rally Comment

Tony’s appearance at the Republican rally and his endorsement drew attention, especially for his remark about Puerto Rico, along with other comments that some saw as disparaging to the Latino community. This led senior adviser Danielle Alvarez to clarify in a statement, “This joke does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign.”

Tony Hinchcliffe is Not Married

While it is not confirmed if Tony is currently married, according to Nomely, he was privately married to Instagram influencer Charlotte Jane, but the two are rumored to have separated. Neither has commented publicly on their relationship status.