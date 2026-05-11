What Happened to Sheryl Underwood’s Late Husband? How He Died

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Sheryl Underwood is one of television’s beloved comedians and hosts, but underneath her funny persona is a past trauma. The former co-host of The Talk lost her late husband in 1990, which became the punchline of several jokes during the May 2026 Netflix special The Roast of Kevin Hart.

Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe cracked a joke about Sheryl’s late husband, sparking extensive backlash online. He quipped, “Her husband committed suicide 3 years into the marriage. I’ve been sitting next to her for 2 hours, and I have to ask: how did he last that long?”

Host Shane Gillis also commented on Sheryl’s past tragedy by joking, “Sheryl’s husband killed himself. Apparently, Black does crack if it’s married to Sheryl and jumps off a f**king roof.”

“The Golden State Warriors logo is a bridge. Don’t show that to Sheryl’s husband,” Shane joked. “Seriously, keep that bridge away from Sheryl’s husband.”

Fortunately, throughout all the jokes, Sheryl was seen laughing from her seat, and Shane even said, “I called her yesterday. Shut up. I felt terrible about that. I had to call her. She was crazy about it. She was like, ‘You gonna make fun of my husband who fell off a bridge?’ I was like, ‘Yup.'”

Below, learn what happened to Sheryl’s late husband, Michael.

Sheryl Underwood at #KevinHartRoast: “Freedom of speech is alive today. It showed we can all come together and crack jokes on each other and still respect each other.” pic.twitter.com/2rEf0JbWy7 — Deadline (@DEADLINE) May 11, 2026

Is Sheryl Underwood Married?

No. Sheryl is not currently married, nor is she in a committed relationship at the moment. She has, however, been navigating the dating scene modestly.

Who Was Sheryl Underwood’s Husband?

Sheryl has never confirmed the full name of her late husband. All that is known about him is that his name was Michael and that he worked as a chef.

Per People, Sheryl and her husband struggled while he battled depression. They were married from 1987 until he died in August 1990.

What Happened to Sheryl Underwood’s Husband, Michael Sparkman?

Sheryl’s late husband died by suicide in August 1990. She recalled the day he died during a 2016 interview with People, noting that she’d “never forget it.”

“I made him a German chocolate cake that morning, and I said, ‘Drop the bills in the mailbox, and I’ll see you when you get home,'” Sheryl said. “It’s the most painful thing in the world because he is not coming back.”

Despite the pain and grief she went through, Sheryl said, at the time, that she was content with her life and that her experience “made [her] stronger.”

“Everything I went through made me stronger,” she added. “You may never forget it, but in remembering it you should make it better for the next person. I wouldn’t change anything in my life, because I have learned so much about myself.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).