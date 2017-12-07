Draya Gets Dragged On Twitter For Being A ‘Horrible Parent’ After Refusing To Sign Her Son’s Schoolwork

Draya is getting dragged hard on Twitter for being an awful parent by not signing off on her son’s homework. We’ve got her rant that started it and fans’ pissed off reactions.

Mother of the year…NOT! Reality star Draya Michele, 32, is getting an earful on Twitter for being a truly awful parent after a long rant about refusing to sign her son’s homework. She went OFF on an Instagram post about how much time she has to waste listening to her 13-year-old son Kniko Howard recite a speech about American history and sign off about it. She declared that she’s no longer going to sign off on his school work, which cost him points in class. The former Basketball Wives star ranted in the caption next to a text conversation with her son. She got so seriously mom shamed that she ended up deleting the post, but not before enough people screengrabbed it and headed over to Twitter to drag on her.

“Mom are you or real? I didn’t get a note card and now I’m not getting those points,” Kniko texted her and she responded back “Smh, Imma write a rude note. Should I say what I really want to say? Cause we can take it there.” Next to it she wrote that Kniko has a four minute speech that he has to memorize and recite. She then went on describe how his teacher requires her signatures that he did the task daily and she’s so sick of hearing it and signing off on it that Draya has now declared she won’t do it anymore. See pics of Draya, here.

“Tell your teacher I’m done with this. And today he doesn’t get points because I don’t wanna sign it. It’s not my damn homework. But it feels like it. What do y’all think?” she asked. Well, the designer didn’t get the answers she wanted because the post went poof after she got mom-shamed for being selfish. Since the internet is forever, enough people took screenshots of it and headed over to Twitter where the outrage erupted and she became a trending topic for all the wrong reasons. First, here are Draya’s text message with her son and then her rant about having to listen to his speech and sign off on it:

Once this hit the Twittersphere, she got called out for being a horrible parent and people even suggest ways that she could have handled this better:

Draya could’ve just signed the paper and told him say the speech while he walked the dog or something. — Tired of Insomnia (@TwittaMyDear) December 8, 2017

Draya seems like the type to sue her son for pain and suffering on his 18th birthday. Looking for a full reimbursement of the piss poor effort she gave while he was a child. — Jemise 👩🏾‍💻 (@TiericaJay) December 8, 2017

Nah, imagine Draya’s son reading all this slander and probably agreeing with us 😂😂😂😂 — King Arthur (@Hate2LoveJones) December 8, 2017

Draya really is a piece of shit lol. Is this the same kid she left at the crib crying and hungry? There’s people that can’t have kids and would body slam the rock to sign their child’s homework — Shiny Forehead Gawd (@beardfulbastard) December 8, 2017

Draya a horrible parent lmao pic.twitter.com/5LMgA9P4xp — Call me Rickye (@Under6ftNoBeard) December 7, 2017

Unfollowed the prettiest girl I have seen. #Draya is a disgrace and I will not be a fan of women who are not the backbone of their kids successes. — How About Know (@DishThisTea) December 8, 2017

Draya is the kind of woman to pick her man over her child in a fire. — JAM. (@jamavelli) December 8, 2017

