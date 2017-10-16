Gabrielle Union Slams Individuals Who Blame Victims In Sexual Assault Cases: ‘No One Asked For It’

Gabrielle took to Twitter on Oct. 15 to shine some light on preconceived ideas about victims of sexual abuse. Take a peek at her fiery thread!

Harvey Weinstein‘s, 65, massive fall from power has reignited the debate over the circumstances that lead to sexual assault and inappropriate behavior. The Big Bang Theory actress Mayim Bialik, 41, wrote an op-ed for the New York Times in which she advises women to dress modestly and avoid flirting with men, as if that is the solution to an environment that enables sexually abhorrent behavior. Mayim has since been lambasted for her perspective by Emily Ratajkowski, 41, among others. Now Gabrielle Union, 41, is stepping forward to voice her outrage that some victims of rape and sexual violence are blamed afterward.

“In Hollywood meetings, in homes, hotel lobbies, restaurants, suites, private isolated office space is the norm. No one ‘asked for it!'” she wrote. “Sexual or physical violence, harassment, demeaning language is not the price for seeking or maintaining employment. Period. Reminder. I got raped at work at a Payless shore store. I had on a long tunic & leggings so miss me w/ “dress modestly” sh*t.” Clearly she is referencing Bialik’s op-ed. Head here for more pics of Gabrielle and her hubby Dwyane Wade, 35.

She went on to explain that, after her own horrific experience, one of her friends had actually hinted that she might also be responsible. “Though I was rape by a stranger who raped me at gunpoint after robbing the store, I was still asked by a female ‘friend’ what I had worn.” Absolutely heartbreaking. Here’s hoping this ongoing conversation brings about swift changes in how sexual harassment and sexual assault are dealt with in Hollywood and far beyond.

Sexual violence & harassment can happen to anyone at anytime anywhere. — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 15, 2017

Ppl remain silent 4 many different very personal reasons. Judgment, victim shaming/blaming, loss of job/$, fear of violence, retaliation — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 15, 2017

Folks are also very open and obvious about what kind of victim should be prioritized & believed. To think otherwise is to be willfully dim — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 15, 2017

In Hollywood meetings in homes, hotel lobbies/restaurants/suites, private isolated office space is the norm. NO ONE "ASKED FOR IT!!" — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 15, 2017

Sexual or physical violence, harassment, demeaning language is NOT the price one should pay for seeking or maintaining employment. Period — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 15, 2017

Reminder. I got raped at work at a Payless shoe store. I had on a long tunic & leggings so miss me w/ "dress modestly" shit. — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 15, 2017

Though I was raped by a stranger who raped me at gunpoint after robbing the store, I was still asked by a female "friend" what I had worn — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 15, 2017

Look around, u can EASILY see whose pain is "real/valid" & must be addressed & whose pain is tolerable, unimportant & systematically ignored — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 15, 2017

HollywoodLifers, do you agree with Gabrielle’s views on this difficult topic? Tell us your thoughts and reactions below.