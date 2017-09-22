JLo, Ricky Martin & More Stars Pray For Families Trapped In Puerto Rico

Puerto Rican celebrities are praying for their home, ravaged by Hurricane Maria and completely left without power. See their passionate tweets and Instagram posts asking for disaster relief.

Did you know that a lot of your favorite celebrities are Puerto Rican. From Jennifer Lopez, to Ricky Martin, to La La Anthony and Victoria Justice, these Borincanos all have major pride for their home island. The fact that Puerto Rico has been absolutely devastated after the onslaught of Hurricane Maria is hitting them hard. Some celebrities, like Lin-Manuel Miranda, were absolutely horrified and panicked when they couldn’t get ahold of their family members on the island (don’t worry; Lin found out they were safe!). Many are pleading with their fans to stand with Puerto Rico, as they have, and donate to disaster relief.

After escaping Hurricane Irma with some damage, Puerto Rico was again hit, this time with category 5 Hurricane Irma. The disastrous storm has killed people and knocked out electricity on the entire island. FEMA is working on restoring power, but have warned that people could be left in darkness and danger for months. That’s why distraught celebrities are praying and seeking donations for the place they call home. Without power, so many people are in danger, and generators can only go so far! JLo, Ricky, Lin, and other celebs like, Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez and Jennifer’s ex husband, Marc Anthony, went online to declare a call for action:

“Hi I’m Jennifer Lopez…what’s really on my mind is Puerto Rico. The devastation is beyond belief. Me and my cousins still haven’t been to hear from her family over there. What’s really important is how to figure out how to help,” JLo said on Instagram, fighting through tears. “The island of Puerto Rico has been hit with two of the most devastating hurricanes we have ever seen: Irma and Maria. I urge you to support and donate to the efforts of the first lady of Puerto Rico, Wilma Pastrana. Unidos Puerto Rico. Together we can help rebuild our island and the Caribbean.”

Dios protege a mi Puerto Rico 🇵🇷 y dale fortaleza a la gente de México 🇲🇽 — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) September 19, 2017

No puedo dormir. Mi mente está en Puerto Rico 🇵🇷 con mi gente. Somos fuerte. Reconstruiremos. Unidos. — Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) September 20, 2017

“I can’t sleep. My mind is on Puerto Rico, with my people. We are strong. We will rebuild. Together.”

“My people need help.”

Praying hard for my family & friends back home in Puerto Rico 🙏🏽😢🙏🏽 mi isla bonita pic.twitter.com/sW6rF6KOIq — LA LA (@lala) September 20, 2017

Landed from flight, halfway across the world.

Still no word from anyone in 🇵🇷

Si estás en Vega Alta o Maricao y tienes señal, drop a line https://t.co/n5lcK3kJLS — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 21, 2017

Praying for you Puerto Rico 🙏🏼♥️🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/ZEsPVqul34 — Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) September 21, 2017

🇵🇷❤️🇵🇷Help out! Give to Maria & Irma: Puerto Rico Real-time Recovery Fund https://t.co/fiUXdNwA5A. Raise funds on @generosity — Aubrey Plaza (@evilhag) September 21, 2017

Por favor ayúdenme con este importante llamado a nuestra comunidad. pic.twitter.com/cH0VvGDiyi — Marc Anthony (@MarcAnthony) September 21, 2017

“Please help with this important call to our community.”

From the bottom of my heart thank you to everyone who took out a minute to say a prayer for PR. Love you so much ❣️ — Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) September 21, 2017

Mantengamos la Fé,oracion y fortaleza!Vamos a poner todos el granito de arena por la gente del caribe,por mi Patria y por la gente de Mexico https://t.co/slRqEOgw3J — Ivan Pudge Rodriguez (@Pudge_Rodriguez) September 20, 2017

“Let’s keep the faith, prayer and strength! Let’s help the land for the people of the Caribbean, for my country and the people of Mexico.”

Please help us with donations needed in #PuertoRico 🇵🇷 together we can make a big difference https://t.co/HBW8wTNSOF #UnitedforPuertoRico pic.twitter.com/szRAPjgQ2Q — Ivan Pudge Rodriguez (@Pudge_Rodriguez) September 22, 2017

Pray for Puerto Rico and every where affected by these disasters gos is always great — FAT JOE (@fatjoe) September 22, 2017

“Protect our island.”

