Tweets
comment 1 Comment

Earthquake Terrifies LA: Kim Kardashian & More Freak After 3.6 Magnitude Shake

Kim Kardashian Shocked
REX/Shutterstock
News Writer/Reporter

As celebs tried to get their beauty sleep, they were hit a magnitude 3.6 earthquake in LA. Some were scared, and some made fun of the quake. See their reactions here!

There are two types of people in Southern California: those are freaked out beyond belief of earthquakes, and those who are so used to it they don’t even care. Celebrities were firmly divided into those two camps late at night on September 18, when a magnitude 3.6 earthquake shook Los Angeles around 11:20pm. The quake was mainly felt in West Hollywood and in the San Fernando Valley, but the epicenter struck in the Santa Monica Mountains. The earthquake was by no means a big one — “light or moderate shaking” is category 4 or 5, according to the US Geological Survey. That doesn’t mean it wasn’t scary!

Celebrities like Kylie Jenner, 20, and her sister, Kim Kardashian, 36, were SHOOK by the earthquake, and we don’t mean just physically. Kim and friend Malika Haqq, 34, tweeted back and forth about how scared they were, both for themselves and their family. Kim sweetly told Malika, who was freaked out because she lives alone, that she could come sleep at her and Kanye West‘s house that night. How nice is that? Gabby Sidibe, 34, clearly experienced her first earthquake last night, and basically had a meltdown over the new experience, tweeting: “WHAT THE F**K WAS THAT?!!!!!!! Was that an earthquake?! The f**k! Y’all really ok with the ground randomly moving out here?!!”

Others recognized that this earthquake really wasn’t anything to worry about. They were correct; the LA Times reported that there was no damage caused by the quake, and the aftershock was only 2.0 magnitude. Tiny! They took the opportunity to poke fun at the people losing their minds over the earthquake on Twitter. Obviously, Billy Eichner, 39, was one of them: “of course there’s an earthquake on my birthday,” he tweeted, also asking people to “pray for The Grove” — a fancy mall in Los Angeles. Check out both types of responses below!

Freakouts:

And the celebrities making fun of the freakouts:

HollywoodLifers, were you in the LA area last night? Did you feel the earthquake? Let us know!