Earthquake Terrifies LA: Kim Kardashian & More Freak After 3.6 Magnitude Shake

As celebs tried to get their beauty sleep, they were hit a magnitude 3.6 earthquake in LA. Some were scared, and some made fun of the quake. See their reactions here!

There are two types of people in Southern California: those are freaked out beyond belief of earthquakes, and those who are so used to it they don’t even care. Celebrities were firmly divided into those two camps late at night on September 18, when a magnitude 3.6 earthquake shook Los Angeles around 11:20pm. The quake was mainly felt in West Hollywood and in the San Fernando Valley, but the epicenter struck in the Santa Monica Mountains. The earthquake was by no means a big one — “light or moderate shaking” is category 4 or 5, according to the US Geological Survey. That doesn’t mean it wasn’t scary!

Celebrities like Kylie Jenner, 20, and her sister, Kim Kardashian, 36, were SHOOK by the earthquake, and we don’t mean just physically. Kim and friend Malika Haqq, 34, tweeted back and forth about how scared they were, both for themselves and their family. Kim sweetly told Malika, who was freaked out because she lives alone, that she could come sleep at her and Kanye West‘s house that night. How nice is that? Gabby Sidibe, 34, clearly experienced her first earthquake last night, and basically had a meltdown over the new experience, tweeting: “WHAT THE F**K WAS THAT?!!!!!!! Was that an earthquake?! The f**k! Y’all really ok with the ground randomly moving out here?!!”

Others recognized that this earthquake really wasn’t anything to worry about. They were correct; the LA Times reported that there was no damage caused by the quake, and the aftershock was only 2.0 magnitude. Tiny! They took the opportunity to poke fun at the people losing their minds over the earthquake on Twitter. Obviously, Billy Eichner, 39, was one of them: “of course there’s an earthquake on my birthday,” he tweeted, also asking people to “pray for The Grove” — a fancy mall in Los Angeles. Check out both types of responses below!

Freakouts:

We really thought it was over. — Jordyn Woods (@jordynwoods) September 19, 2017

When you feel an #earthquake for two seconds and act like you just survived something pic.twitter.com/tl70pplpKA — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) September 19, 2017

I flew outta bed on the heels of my husband to grab our son..they are both back asleep…I am not 👀 — Sarah Nakamura (@FeroshFabLife) September 19, 2017

I hate an earthquake. Def a moment I wish I didn't live alone. — Malika (@ForeverMalika) September 19, 2017

Wanna come sleep over? https://t.co/iUKvbZysqm — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 19, 2017

it woke me up and I almost peed my pants. first earthquake since giving birth. I am definitely peeing for anything bigger — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 19, 2017

WHAT THE FUCK WAS THAT?!!!!!!! Was that an earthquake?! The fuck! Y'all really ok with the ground randomly moving out here?!! — Gabby Sidibe (@GabbySidibe) September 19, 2017

I literally put a glass of water down on my night stand and the whole room started shaking. I was so beyond confused. #earthquake — Josh Gad (@joshgad) September 19, 2017

I probably should have run immediately to my children's room to secure them, but I monitored Twitter responses instead. Oh well. #earthquake — Josh Gad (@joshgad) September 19, 2017

I really wish I hadn't read that scary Earthquake article the other day. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) September 19, 2017

And the celebrities making fun of the freakouts:

The kiosk man who forces u to try lotion…has passed — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 19, 2017

Of course there's an earthquake on my birthday. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) September 19, 2017

Missing an earthquake is good except when it's small and you're in LA because people will talk about nothing else for weeks — Mara Wilson (@MaraWilson) September 19, 2017

Our couch was rocking tonight but this time it was an earthquake. — Fortune Feimster (@fortunefunny) September 19, 2017

