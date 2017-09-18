BTS: The K-Pop Sensation’s Album ‘Love Yourself: Her’ Has Arrived & Fans Literally Cannot Handle It

BTS’ new album ‘Love Yourself: Her’ is here, and it’s too hot to handle. After you take a listen — and watch their new music video for ‘DNA’ — let us take you through the funniest fan reactions!

Our favorite K-pop group BTS (Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Rap Monster, Jimin, V and Jungkook) just dropped their new album Love Yourself: Her today, Sept. 18, and while we tried to be ready, in the end, we simply were not. Neither was Twitter, as you can see from some of the more enthusiastic reactions below.

Yeah, there’s a collaboration with The Chainsmokers (“Best of Me”) but when all is said and done, we’re here for the boys alone. While it’s hard to pick a favorite track, we admit to being partial to “DNA.” How could we not be, after one look at the heart-poundingly perfect music video? (You can watch it above!)

Anyway, moods are through the roof now that the mini-record is finally here. “FCK I’M SO SHOOK…YOU ROCK MY WORLD,” one fan tweeted. “BTS never disappoints. It’s truly amazing,” another agreed. If you’re new to the BTS game, a quick sweep through their Twitter tag will tell you all you need to know — through GIFs, of course.

Check out more hilarious fan tweets:

OK SHUT UP BEC THIS PART IS ONE OF MY FAVORITES#BTS_DNA_TODAY pic.twitter.com/JSkwIgy33A — aricel • 承 (@hollerbangtan) September 18, 2017

TAEHYUNG'S DEEP VOICE PLUS HIS DANCE MOVES MY WIG IS GONE I AM GONE #BTS_DNA_TODAY #아미DNA는_스밍DNA pic.twitter.com/cYh1FqsVeP — 설탕 (@sugaishappy) September 18, 2017

THE CHOREOGRAPHY

THE OUTFITS

THE IN-DEPTH STARES

THE LYRICS

THE ENTIRE SONG ITSELF THY WIG HAS FLOWN BYE BYE#BTS_DNA_TODAY — ❄️p; 18k!; d n a ❄️ (@TAEstheticus) September 18, 2017

BTS will also put on a live broadcast called “Bangtan News” on the Naver V app at 8PM KST, according to a press release, and will participate in a worldwide “BTS Comeback Show” live broadcast with the channel Mnet on Sept. 21. The band will perform songs from Love Yourself for the first time, and you definitely won’t want to miss it!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of BTS’ new album? Tell us if you love it and the new video!