Aaron Carter Details Brutal Injuries After Totaling His Car In ‘Severe’ Accident: Broken Nose & More

Aaron Carter just can’t catch a break. The singer revealed on Twitter that he got into a ‘terrible’ car accident. He suffered some nasty injuries, including a broken nose and cuts, but he’s thankfully going to be OK.

Aaron Carter, 29, broke the scary news about his car accident to his fans in a series of tweets on Sept. 5. He tweeted: “TBH this shit hurts my arms hurt my legs hurt all my airbags went off I broke my nose this is f**ked up.” He later added that he totaled his car, but he’s grateful to have made it out alive. “Life is really so precious, I just got into a terrible accident and completely totaled my BMW M4,” he wrote.

Aaron’s fans were very worried about him. They were so concerned about Aaron that the singer had to tweet things like “don’t say goodbye” and “everything is fine.” Aaron also revealed that someone else was in the car with him, but he didn’t reveal the identity of that person. “Thank you for all the support and love,” Aaron told his fans on Twitter. “Means a lot. Accidents happen. I’m just happy both of us were ok.”

We’re so glad Aaron is safe! “Aaron had a car accident yesterday,” his rep told HollywoodLife.com in a statement. “Fortunately, no one was hurt. Aaron is doing fine and looking forward to his show in Memphis on Saturday and New York on Tuesday.” What a trooper!

TBH this shit hurts my arms hurt my legs hurt all my airbags went off I broke my nose this is fucked up — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 5, 2017

All of my airbags went off and I'm cut up all over, at least everyone survived and we're good — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 5, 2017

Life is really so precious, I just got into a terrible accident and completely totaled my BMW M4 — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 5, 2017

I never meant to get into an accident as severe as this. I've ran into people before and honestly nothing compares to what happened today 😰 — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 5, 2017

Thank you for all the support and love. Means a lot. Accidents happen. I'm just happy both of us were ok. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 5, 2017

This summer has been a roller coaster for Aaron. In July 2017, he was arrested on DUI refusal, possession of marijuana [less than one ounce] and possession of drug related objects in Georgia. The next month, Aaron later came out as bisexual on Twitter.

