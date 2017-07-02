Manny Pacquiao Vs. Jeff Horn: Fans Freak Over Their Insanely Bloody Match

That had to hurt! Former WBO welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao faced off against Jeff Horn on July 1 in The Battle Of Brisbane. After 12 rounds, fans are freaking over the competitors’ bloody injuries!

There’s a rumbling Down Under! The Battle Of Brisbane drew a crowd of roughly 60,000 people at Suncorp Stadium on July 1 where Manny Pacquiao, 38, went fist-to-fist with Aussie Jeff Horn, 29. The crowd went wild for their local boxer — but that’s nothing compared to the online buzz surrounding his bloody showdown with the former champion. Both competitors bled all over each other from ear and head injuries, causing Twitter to erupt! “This looks like some movie sh*t right now with all this blood.” “There’s so much blood oozing!” “Dude is mega bleeding from that head butt!” “Did you see Horn’s right eye explode?!” Hopefully Jeff and Manny are up to date on their shots.

Leading up to the match, fans expected Manny to defeat his opponent based simply on stats alone. It didn’t work out that way tonight, to many people’s dismay, but having won 11 major world titles and being the only eight-division world champion speaks for itself. This was his third fight since losing the WBO welterweight title to Floyd Mayweather in that record-breaking fight. More importantly, this was said to be Manny’s second to last fight before retirement — but that was before he agreed to meet Jeff in the ring one more time in Australia. We could have a re-match on our hands!

Many fans LOVE The Pac-Man for his boxing legacy, but he could very easily be the WBO’s most controversial competitor because of his relation to the President of the Philippines. Rodrigo Duterte basically looks up to Donald Trump and shares similar ideals when it comes to same sex marriage. Duterte also told local jobless citizens in April that it’s OK to murder drug addicts. “If you lose your job, I’ll give you one. Kill all the drug addicts. Help me kill addicts. Let’s kill addicts everyday.” Living with a guy like Trump in office doesn’t seem so bad anymore…

This is the bloodiest we've seen Pacquiao, maybe ever. #PacquiaoHorn pic.twitter.com/vNQq3H35Qb — From The WaterCooler (@FTWaterCooler) July 2, 2017

Manny is a bloody mess but his heart is not defeated … very entertaining fight #PacquiaoHorn #boxing — Premier Fan Talk (@Premierfantalk) July 2, 2017

Omg his head is bleeding 😨 #PacquiaoHorn — Denise Ramirez (@denramirez23) July 2, 2017

