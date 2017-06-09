Taylor Swift & Katy Perry’s Fans At War Over Feud As New Album & Spotify Deal Debut

The Taylor Swift vs. Katy Perry feud raged on between the stars’ fans on social media! The fighting got vicious as the Spotify rerelease and new album drop sparked shade-filled tweets!

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry‘s fans won’t ever let the long-standing feud between these ladies go. When the 27 year-old “Bad Blood” singer announced her entire musical catalog would be available on streaming services like Spotify the night before Katy’s new album Witness dropped on June 9, fans were immediately outraged. Katy fans accused Taylor of “pettiness” while lovers of the 1989 singer argued Tay was outshining the “Firework” songstress by a mile. Yikes!

Katy, 32, fired her own shots at Taylor in the June 9th issue of NME magazine, via Refinery29. “No one has asked me about my side of the story, and there are three sides of every story: one, two, and the truth,” she explained. “I wish that I could turn the other cheek every single time, but I’m also not a pushover, you know? Especially when someone tries to assassinate my character with little girls [her fans]. That’s so messed up!”

Taylor has had fans on her side of the argument too. Her squad member Ruby Rose, 31, came to her defense on social media and basically accused Katy of being a bully! “I have always believed strongly that Karma exists and the truth always surfaces however I’m not god and I can’t decide when or how that is,” she wrote in May just after the release of Katy’s diss track “Swish Swish.” “Being mean doesn’t suit me and leaves me feeling dirty. Clearly comes from being bullied in school & wanting to stick up for the underdogs,” Ruby said.

