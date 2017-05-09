Christopher ‘Big Black’ Boykin: Juicy J & More Celebs Mourn His Tragic Passing At 45

Courtesy of Instagram

Nooo! 2017 has brought another sad passing with the untimely death of former MTV star Christopher ‘Big Black’ Boykin at just 45-years-old. Tributes are pouring in from celebrities and former co-stars and we’ve got the emotional messages.

Another celebrity favorite from our youth has died way too soon. MTV’s Christopher “Big Black” Boykin was found dead on May 9 at just 45-years-old. He was so beloved on Rob and Big alongside former close pal Rob Dyrdek, 42, where they had such a blast at the Fantasy Factory. Their bromance was pure magic and it was undeniable how these two were like brothers for a time. Big Black was later featured on Rob’s MTV series about the Fantasy Factory, but unfortunately the pair later had a falling out.

Big Black appeared on several episodes of Ridiculousness and the show’s star Steelo Brim, 28, immediately had thoughtful words to praise his lost pal.

Pal and skater Rick Thorne, 47, appeared with on “Rob and Big” back in 2007 and had some fine memories.

Celebrities including rapper Juicy J, 42, and Angel Haze, 25, shared their sorrow on Twitter.

Rip Christopher "Big Black" Boykins — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) May 10, 2017

RIP BIG BLACK. my whole childhood heart hurts rn 💗 — ANGEL HAZE💐 (@AngelHaze) May 10, 2017

Even the UFC — which Big Black LOVED — made sure to mourn the loss.

RIP to one of our BIGGEST fans, Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0HLowBEJFA — UFC (@ufc) May 10, 2017

HollywoodLifers, share your favorite memory of Big Black.

