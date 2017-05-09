Christopher ‘Big Black’ Boykin: Juicy J & More Celebs Mourn His Tragic Passing At 45

Nooo! 2017 has brought another sad passing with the untimely death of former MTV star Christopher ‘Big Black’ Boykin at just 45-years-old. Tributes are pouring in from celebrities and former co-stars and we’ve got the emotional messages.
Another celebrity favorite from our youth has died way too soon. MTV’s Christopher “Big Black” Boykin was found dead on May 9 at just 45-years-old. He was so beloved on Rob and Big alongside former close pal Rob Dyrdek, 42, where they had such a blast at the Fantasy Factory. Their bromance was pure magic and it was undeniable how these two were like brothers for a time. Big Black was later featured on Rob’s MTV series about the Fantasy Factory, but unfortunately the pair later had a falling out.
Big Black appeared on several episodes of Ridiculousness and the show’s star Steelo Brim, 28, immediately had thoughtful words to praise his lost pal.
Pal and skater Rick Thorne, 47, appeared with on “Rob and Big” back in 2007 and had some fine memories.
Dam this sux. #ripbigblack 🙏🏻 He's one of da coolest dudes I've ever I met. Rest In Peace brother…⚡️GGIB⚡️STAY RAD⚡️ #rickthorne #stayrad #thornsandgrind #pma #og #rtb #tnb #punkrock #bmx #bmxpunk #bikerinblack #vannenwatches #microphonesoldier #livelife @thornsandgrind @monsterenergy @monstermusic @vannenwatches @gardenoflife @lostartliquids @boostmobile #100million #california #ggib #goodguysinblack @goodguysinblack #gardenofliferaw @poolseekers @gopro @vans @vansjerry #bigblack #coolest #2008
Big Black — See His Life In Pics
Celebrities including rapper Juicy J, 42, and Angel Haze, 25, shared their sorrow on Twitter.
Even the UFC — which Big Black LOVED — made sure to mourn the loss.
HollywoodLifers, share your favorite memory of Big Black.
Copyright © 2017 Hollywoodlife.com, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP