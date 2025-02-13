Aaron Rodgers’ Net Worth: How Much Money He Has Now

The New York Jets have officially parted ways with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, a February 13 statement from the team revealed. “Last week we met with Aaron and shared that our intention was to move in a different direction at quarterback,” newly hired coach Aaron Glenn and new general manager Darren Mougey said in a joint statement released by the team, according to The Washington Post. “It was important to have this discussion now to provide clarity and enable each of us the proper time to plan for our respective futures. We want to thank him for the leadership, passion, and dedication he brought to the organization and wish him success moving forward.”

“I personally want to thank Aaron for his time at the New York Jets,” chairman Woody Johnson said in another team statement on Thursday, per BBC. “His arrival in 2023 was met with unbridled excitement and I will forever be grateful that he chose to join us to continue his Hall of Fame career.”

Below, HollywoodLife has compiled the details of Aaron Rodgers’ net worth.

Aaron Rodgers’ Jets Contract Details

According to USA Today, Aaron’s was in the final year of a three-year contract extension signed after he was traded to New York from the Green Bay Packers in 2023. The total value was $112.5 million, with a guaranteed payout of $75 million. According to the news outlet, the Jets had hoped Aaron would help them get to the Super Bowl, a feat both he and the team fell short of over the span of the contract.

What is Aaron Rodgers’ Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Aaron’s net worth hovers around a whopping $200 million.

How Much Money Does Aaron Rodgers Make From the NFL?

Celebrity Net Worth reports that Aaron has made an average annual salary of $37.5 million with the NFL. Under his previous Green Bay Packers contract, his yearly salary was $50 million.

What is Aaron Rodgers’ Next Team?

It’s unclear exactly where Aaron will land following his gig with the Jets. However, USA Today reports that DraftKings Sportsbook indicates the Pittsburg Steelers are the frontrunner. Other likely bets include the Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, and Minnesota Vikings.