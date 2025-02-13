Aaron Rodgers’ Girlfriend History: From Olivia Munn to Shailene Woodley and More

Aaron Rodgers is an NFL quarterback and Super Bowl champion.

He has been romantically linked to women from Destiny Newton to Olivia Munn to Danica Patrick. He and Shailene Woodley ended their engagement in 2022.

In 2023, he was reportedly dating Mallory Edens.

Aaron Rodgers‘ love life has been looked at with just as much interest as his football stats. The quarterback, who joined the Green Bay Packers in 2005 and became the starting QB in 2008, has lived much of his life in the spotlight, resulting in relationships with numerous A-listers. From his high-profile relationship with Olivia Munn to his time with Danica Patrick to his short-lived engagement with Shailene Woodley, Aaron has quite the dating history to look back on.

In 2023, Aaron Rodgers embarked on the next chapter of his career by signing with the New York Jets, a move he announced in a March interview. However, just two years later, the team and Aaron are parting ways, as confirmed by head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey on February 13, 2025.

According to the Jets’ Instagram account, the statement read, “Last week we met with Aaron and shared that our intention was to move in a different direction at quarterback. It was important to have this discussion now to provide clarity and enable each of us the proper time to plan for our respective futures. We want to thank him for the leadership, passion, and dedication he brought to the organization and wish him success moving forward.”

As Aaron figures out his next steps, both on and off the field, here’s a look back at his romantic history.

Destiny Newton

Aaron’s first big-time relationship as a famous athlete was with his childhood best friend-turned-lover, Destiny Newton. They began to date in 2011, after being “best friends for nine years” and meeting “at church camp,” Destiny’s mom told Radar Online nearly a decade ago. She added, “They’re very happy together, and our family loves him.” Their love story appeared to end in 2013 when reports of their breakup began surfacing.

Jessica Szohr

While this relationship was never confirmed, Aaron was widely believed to have dated Gossip Girl star Jessica Szohr. They were first rumored to be together in 2011, and then reportedly “got back together over the holidays” between Dec. 2013-Jan. 2014, Us Weekly claimed.

Olivia Munn

One of Aaron’s most famous relationships was with The Predator star Olivia Munn. They dated for nearly three years, between 2014-2017, but not without some drama. Aaron’s dad, Ed Rodgers, revealed that his son had not spoken to their family since 2014 — the same year the NFL star began dating Olivia — saying that “fame can change things” in an interview with The New York Times published in Jan. 2017.

Olivia had been accused of being one of the reasons this estrangement happened. She finally shot down the rumors while appearing on Andy Cohen‘s SiriusXM radio show in May of 2018. “On my last day when I was filming The Newsroom, I spent the day in my trailer just encouraging [Aaron] to, like, have an honest conversation with your parents,” Olivia had recalled. She wanted a reunion to happen — which finally did take place on Aaron’s birthday in Dec. 2018.

After learning Aaron reunited with his parents, Olivia told TMZ Sports, “Oh my gosh, if that’s true, that’s amazing. It’s long overdue.”

Danica Patrick

Following his romance with Olivia, Aaron didn’t take long to enter another highly-publicized relationship. NASCAR race car driver Danica Patrick confirmed that she was dating Aaron in Jan. 2018 and made their public debut as a couple at the Daytona 500 the next month. They even attended the ESPYS together that year, where the athletes first met in 2012!

Aaron and Danica’s relationship appeared picture-perfect: they often shared happy couple’s photos and enjoyed romantic getaways together. One of Aaron’s most thoughtful gestures was surprising Danica with a trip to Paris for her 37th birthday in March of 2019 (as you can see above). By Nov. 2019, they had even purchased a $28 million Malibu mansion in cash, per Variety. However, their fairy-tale romance unexpectedly came to an end in July 2020, when Danica’s rep confirmed with HollywoodLife that they’re “no longer together.”

Shailene Woodley

Aaron went about his next romance very privately, it seems. Just days after the football star was reportedly in a “long-distance relationship” with Big Little Lies star Shailene Woodley he revealed he was “engaged!” While accepting his third MVP Award on the NFL Honors broadcast on Feb. 6, he reflected on the ups and downs of 2020, then saying, “I got engaged.” Toward the end of the speech, he said he wanted to “thank his fiancée” but didn’t name Shailene. Days later, People magazine confirmed that Shailene was the woman who Aaron had gotten engaged.

Leading up to the initial dating report, which was reported by E! News, Aaron had been staying in Wisconsin for the NFL season (it ended when his Packers team lost the NFC Championship Game at the end of Jan. 2021). Shailene, meanwhile, wasn’t even in the country; she had been filming her new movie Misanthrope in Montreal, Canada. Despite the distance, Aaron and Shailene “have seen each other and been in touch,” the report added. “They continue to talk and see each other when they can. They are both focused on their careers, but they also make time for each other.” Overall, though, the source said that this rumored couple “have kept things private and low key.”

After less than two years together, reports surfaced that the pair had called it a day in February 2022. After rumors that they’d broken up, it was reported that the two had ended things permanently, per TMZ. Despite the breakup, the pair apparently tried to work things out. Shailene was still Aaron’s date to a wedding he was officiating in March, and a source close to the NFL star told HollywoodLife exclusively that he was “working on reconciling” with his ex, but the relationship fizzled out once again.

The pair split up once more in April, and it seems like they’re done for good this time! A source told E! News at the time that they broke up because “everything was on his terms and nothing was going to change.”

Rumored Girlfriend

About two months after the split from Shailene, it was reported that Aaron was romantically tied to a new woman named Blu. While neither has confirmed their relationship, Blu did take to her social media to address reports which had said her name was “Blu of the Earth” and reported that she was a “witch.” She denied the witch claims and clarified her name, but she didn’t address the rumors that she’s dating Aaron, according to The New York Post.

Mallory Edens

In the first month of 2023, there were reports that Aaron had struck up a romance with Mallory Edens. Mallory (b. 1996) is the daughter of Wes Edens, an American billionaire businessman who is co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks and the Premiere League team Aston Villa. Aaron celebrated his 39th birthday with Mallory courtside at a Bucks game, leading to some to speculate about a potential relationship. TMZ confirmed that the two were an item.

The couple has since split, though the exact timing remains unclear. Rodgers confirmed the breakup during a December 2024 appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, where he referred to a new girlfriend, Brittani.

Brittani

On The Pat McAfee Show, Aaron briefly mentioned his girlfriend’s name, revealing that she “doesn’t have any social media” and that they enjoy watching the show together.

“We watch the show,” Aaron shared, before adding to Pat, “She’s a fan of you.”