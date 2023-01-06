Mallory Edens: 5 Things About Bucks Owner’s Daughter Who’s Been Linked To Aaron Rodgers

In 2023, the internet speculated whether Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens were dating.

Aaron and Mallory attended a December 2022 Milwaukee Bucks game together.

Mallory is the daughter of Wes Edens, one of the Bucks’ co-owners.

Aaron Rodgers caused a stir when he turned 39 in December 2022. The NFL champion and Green Back Packers quarterback attended a Milwaukee Bucks game, sitting courtside next to Mallory Edens, the daughter of Bucks co-owner, billionaire Wes Edens. Mallory, 26, seemed to enjoy herself as she sat next to Rodgers, who was single after splitting from Shailene Woodley in April 2022 for a second time. Rodgers and Woodley, 31, called off their engagement that February but attempted a futile second shot at love shortly after.

While Aaron and Mallory haven’t made any remarks about their “status,” that didn’t stop some rumors from starting over a possible romance. With the 8-8 Packers hoping to salvage the 2022-23 season by clinching a playoff spot, Rodgers’ mind may be focused on other things than love. But, with that said, here’s what you need to know about his latest (alleged) flame.

She’s The Daughter Of A Billionaire.

Mallory’s father is Wes Edens, who teamed up with Marc Lasry to purchase the Bucks in 2014. The pair paid $550 to Herb Kohl and promised to keep the team in Wisconsin — which they have. Wes is also the co-founder of Fortress Investment Group. He got his start in 1987 at Lehman Brothers, working his way up to partner and managing director until 1993.

Wes is a former BlackRock partner and became a billionaire in 2007 when Fortress Investment Group went public in 2007. He lost his Billionaire status in 2009 after Fortress’s shares “tanked by 60% within a year of its offering” amid “scrutiny of management’s use of capital.” When SoftBank acquired Fortress in 2017 for $3.3 billion, Wes walked away with $500 million pre-tax. His wealth skyrocketed from 2021 to 2022, likely due to the Bucks winning the NBA championship in 2021. In 2023, Forbes estimates he’s worth $4.1 billion.

She’s a Model & A Princeton Graduate.

“Did that thing,” Mallory wrote in a now-deleted IG Post in June 2018, posing with her diploma from Princeton University. Mallory competed on the cross-country team, according to The Big Lead. Her personal best is a 5:04.68 at the 1500m and an 11:02:03 at running the 3000m.

Her Instagram page lists that she is represented by Ford Models and Women Management Los Angeles. Her Instagram page shows why:

She & Aaron Rodgers Hung Out Once Before.

Mallory and Aaron have spent time together before. In a May 2019 Instagram Post — that will likely vanish amid the 2023 buzz over them possibly dating – she sat courtside next to Rodgers. She shared this photo mainly to poke fun at the woman drinking behind her, but fans noticed that Mallory was also poking fun at Drake.

During Game 4 of the 2019 NBA Playoffs, the Toronto Raptors took on the Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals. Drake rubbed the shoulders of Toronto coach Nick Nurse, was caught making fun of Giannis Antetokounmpo after he missed a free throw, and generally acted like a fool. In Game 5, Mallory wore a shirt featuring Pusha T, Drake’s longtime rival (and the rapper who exposed Drake for having a secret son.) Drake would have the last laugh, however. The Raptors defeated the Bucks and beat the Golden State Warriors for the NBA title.

Drake also responded to Eden’s trolling shortly afterward. He followed Mallory on Instagram, changed his profile icon to a picture of her, and sent a message to her on his IG story. “All is fair in love and war, and trust me, I’ll still get you tickets to OVO Fest.”

She’s Politically Active.

As a Princeton grad, it’s a given that Mallory is more than a pretty face. She’s quite passionate about women’s rights. She wrote an essay for Refinery29 about the effects of #MeToo on a new generation of women and once posted pictures of her protesting at the Women’s 2018 March. “About 9 months after this day, we elected a record number of women to Congress. Sometimes good things really do happen when you stand up for what you believe in. Happy happy international women’s day!” she wrote in March.

In 2023, her Instagram profile links to “Donate to an Abortion Fund Right Now,” a story published after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

She Made A Splash At The 2014 NBA Draft Lottery.

The world got to meet Mallory for the first time in 2014 when she was sent to the NBA Draft lottery to be the representative for the Milwaukee Bucks. While some fans were happy to see an effort to celebrate the NBA’s young, female fans, sportswriter Chris Sheridan said that she would one day be “someone’s trophy (girlfriend.)” Mallory shot back: “so just for clarity, common thread that underwrites “trophy” wife, daughter, and “GF” is women = possessions, right?”