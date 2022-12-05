Aaron Rodgers Celebrates His Birthday With Courtside Date With Model Mallory Edens

Moving on. 8 months after reportedly splitting from Shailene Woodley for a second time, Aaron Rodgers was seen celebrating his 39th birthday courtside with model Mallory Edens, 26. In photos you can SEE HERE via PEOPLE, Aaron sat alongside the stunning model with a giant smile on his face, rocking a zipped up black hoodie, black and white sneakers, and baseball cap. Mallory, who is the daughter of Bucks co-owner (and billionaire) Wes Edens, wore a white graphic Pusha T shirt for the Friday, Dec 2nd game against the LA Lakers. She threw her hair into a ponytail and finished the look with white jeans and a pair of sexy studded heels.

The weekend sighting comes after not one, but two breakups between the Green Bay Packers quarterback and his ex-girlfriend Shailene, 31. The duo began dating in 2020, then first split in February, ending their engagement amid controversy over statements the athlete made about COVID-19 and his vaccination status. They then reunited to give it another shot, only to end it again for good in April.

A source told E! News at the time that the actress was simply “done,” but added that they were still on “good terms.” “Shailene tried to give it another shot and was spending time with Aaron,” the insider told the outlet. “But she quickly saw that everything was on his terms and nothing was going to change. There was no reason to continue and she’s done with it again.”

But it wasn’t without some serious effort. Back in March, a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the duo were “working on it.” “So, as far as things are concerned about being engaged still or just dating, they called off the engagement and have different feelings about where they are at,” the source said. “In her eyes, they are working on it and will get back there if he continues to focus on her the way she needs. In his eyes, he still feels like they are engaged, but he is playing by her rules because he wants her back.”

Another source told us in February that the Big Little Lies star felt “taken for granted.” “She wanted to have him be more present and invested in her and the relationship and it didn’t happen,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She thought she was taken for granted and it led to the [downfall of the] romance.”