Exclusive

Shailene Woodley & Aaron Rodgers: What It Will Take For Them To Get Engaged Again

David Fisher/Matt Baron/Shutterstock
*EXCLUSIVE* Malibu, CA - Actress Shailene Woodley and her football star fiancee Aaron Rodgers cuddle together with their dog as they take in the lovely Malibu sunset. The couple recently announced they are engaged and Shailene was spotted wearing the sparkler. Shailene had a notebook that she read from and they both took turns tossing the German Shepherd a tennis ball to fetch. Pictured: Shailnee Woodley, Aaron Rodgers BACKGRID USA 8 APRIL 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Fresh-faced Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers go shopping at Erewhon Market in Santa Monica. Pictured: Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers BACKGRID USA 10 MAY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Poersch / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Fresh-faced Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers go shopping at Erewhon Market in Santa Monica. Pictured: Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers BACKGRID USA 10 MAY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Poersch / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Aaron Rodgers and girlfriend Shailene Woodley are seen leaving Nobu Malibu after having dinner in Malibu. 07 May 2021 Pictured: Aaron Rodgers And Shailene Woodley. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA752581_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
and

While Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley patch up their relationship, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that she’s ‘making him woo her back.’ Is a second engagement is possible for these two?

When is a breakup not a breakup? Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley reportedly ended their two-year relationship in February, but since then, the couple has spent plenty of time together. While the two are working on a reconciliation, don’t think things are back to normal between Aaron, 38, and Shailene, 30. “She is making him woo her back,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Shailene “felt that he was focusing much of his time on his job and figuring out where he was going to sign and not giving the proper attention to her. So now that is cleared up, Aaron has gotten the hint.”

“So, as far as things are concerned about being engaged still or just dating,” the source says, “They called off the engagement. And they have different feelings about where they are at. In her eyes, they are working on it and will get back there if he continues to focus on her the way she needs. In his eyes, he still feels that they are engaged, but he is playing by her rules right now because he really wants her back.” The Green Bay Packers quarterback “would be more than happy to ask her to marry him again in the future,” the source says, but it seems they’re not at that point yet.

Shailene Woodley & Aaron Rodgers pay for their groceries after taking a trip to the market in Santa Monica in 2021. (Poersch / BACKGRID)

“Currently, it is all working positively,” the insider adds. Shailene sees that Aaron is putting in the work in their relationship. “She still loves him,” the source tells HollywoodLife, “but she is looking to see if he can fully prove it before they move on to the actual marriage. So the best that can be said right now is so far, so good.”

Related Gallery

Shailene Woodley Hottest Photos: The 'Big Little Lies' Actress' Best Looks

Shailene Woodley arrives for the Giambattista Valli fashion collection during Women's fashion week Fall/Winter 2020/21 presented in Paris Fashion F/W 2020/21 Valli, Paris, France - 02 Mar 2020
Shailene Woodley 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Jan 2020 Wearing Balmain, Custom
Shailene Woodley Hollywood Foreign Press Association x The Hollywood Reporter party, Arrivals, Toronto International Film Festival, Canada - 07 Sep 2019 Wearing Dior Same Outfit as catwalk model *10222391r

Aaron and Shailene reportedly ended their engagement mid-February, after his issues with the Packers took up all his focus. As Aaron was negotiating his newest contract with the Packers, Shailene felt like she was being left out in the cold. She wanted him to be “more present and invested in her,” and that didn’t happen, according to a source. Shailene got tired of being “taken for granted,” and she left.

Shailene Woodley & Aaron Rodgers are photographed leaving a dinner date at Nobu Malibu on May 7, 2021. (Photographer Group/MEGA)

As a former guest-host of Jeopardy!, Aaron is good about getting a clue. He and Shailene reunited less than two weeks after their reported split for a low-key date in Los Angeles. He reportedly brought her as his date to a March wedding he was officiating. Shailene and Aaron were even photographed getting off a plane together in Los Angeles before getting into the same car.