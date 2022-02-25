Aaron Rodgers & Shailene Woodley Reportedly Reunite For Low-Key Date After Split

Less than one week after it was reported that Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley had split, the two were reportedly spotted on a low-profile outing in Los Angeles on Feb. 22.

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley were spotted grabbing breakfast together at Erewhon Market in Los Angeles on Feb. 22, according to E! News. “They came to the cafe for breakfast and just sat outside at a table together,” a source told the site, adding that the exes were alone for the low-key outing. “They didn’t hang out too long.” Just six days earlier, it was reported that Aaron and Shailene had ended their engagement after less than two years together.

Shailene and Aaron have been extremely private about their relationship, which didn’t go public until Feb. 2021 after they got engaged. Neither star has publicly commented on the split, which was first reported on Feb. 16. However, Aaron has publicly praised Shailene on various occasions since the breakup, leading fans to wonder if they could still be together, or at least headed toward a reconciliation.

“Thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met and finally letting me catch up to you and being part of your life,” Aaron wrote to Shailene on Instagram on Feb. 21. “Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like. I love you and am grateful for you.”

He also referenced his relationship with Shailene during an interview on Feb. 22 where he discussed his recent NFL MVP win. “When your home life is stable and you have an amazing partner to do life with, it just makes the work life a bonus,” he said. “I’ve been with you two years, won two MVPS — that’s not a coincidence either.” Aaron also gushed that Shailene is an “incredible woman, talented smart, kind,” during the interview. “She taught me what unconditional love looks like and that’s a great gift,” he added.

However, he also hinted that his decision to be outspoken against the COVID-19 vaccine may have taken a toll on his relationship with Shailene. “I never wanted to be divisive about the whole thing — I really didn’t,” he admitted. “The issue is polarizing — I get that — and I know there’s a lot of fear involved around it, but my intention was never to be divisive. It was to speak my truth and talk about my own health. But I am very sorry to those people — Shai and my loved ones and my agents. To those people, I just say, ‘I’m sorry. I never meant to get you in the middle of it, but you got into it by proxy because of your relationships with me.”