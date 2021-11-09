Aaron Rodgers Apologizes For COVID Vaccine Comments: ‘I Take Full Responsibility’

After blasting the ‘woke mob’ and lamenting ‘cancel culture’ last week, Aaron Rodgers apologized for ‘misleading’ comments he made about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Aaron Rodgers has apologized for comments he made about the COVID-19 vaccine. The Green Bay Packers quarterback, 37, made headlines when he claimed he was a victim of the “woke mob” after revealing his unvaccinated status last week. The athlete has since apologized, acknowledging the responsibilities that come with being a “role model” while on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

"I acknowledge that I made some comments that people might have felt were misleading.. to anybody who felt misled by those comments I take full responsibility" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/i9F7ojd8w8 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 9, 2021

“I realize that I am a role model to a lot of people, and I just want to start off by acknowledging that,” he said. “I made some comments that people might have felt were misleading. To anybody who felt misled by those comments, I take full responsibility for those comments.” He added, “I made a decision that was in my best interest based on consulting with my doctors, and I understand that not everybody is going to understand that, necessarily; but I respect everybody’s opinions.”

Aaron courted controversy when he appeared on Pat McAfee‘s show on Friday, Nov. 5 and said he was unvaccinated, exclaiming that he was “an athlete, not an activist.” He also criticized the media and the NFL’s vaccine protocols. “I realize I’m in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now, so before my final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I think I’d like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies that are out there about myself right now,” he said last week.

“I believe strongly in bodily autonomy, and the ability to make choices for your body, not to have to acquiesce to some woke culture where a crazed group of individuals who say you have to do something,” Aaron continued. “Health is not a one-size-fits-all.” The athlete, who previously said he consulted with Joe Rogan for vaccine alternatives, tested positive for COVID last week and missed the Nov. 7 game between the Packers and Kansas City Chiefs.

He’s required to quarantine for 10 days and test negative to return to the field. The controversy comes after Aaron told reporters in late August that he had been “immunized” against the virus. In his initial interview last Friday, he said he consulted with Joe and began dubious remedies to fight the virus, including taking ivermectin, an anti-parasite generally given to animals. The CDC issued a health advisory in August that stated ivermectin does not treat or prevent COVID.