Watch

Aaron Rodgers Apologizes For COVID Vaccine Comments: ‘I Take Full Responsibility’

aaron rodgers
Rick Scuteri/AP/Shutterstock
Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers accepts the award for the moment of the year at the 8th Annual NFL Honors at The Fox Theatre, in Atlanta 8th Annual NFL Honors, Atlanta, USA - 02 Feb 2019
Aaron Rodgers arrives at the 8th Annual NFL Honors at The Fox Theatre, in Atlanta 8th Annual NFL Honors, Atlanta, USA - 02 Feb 2019
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers leaves the field after an NFL football game against the New York Jets, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Packers won 44-38 in overtime Packers Jets Football, East Rutherford, USA - 23 Dec 2018
Aaron Rodgers View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
News Writer

After blasting the ‘woke mob’ and lamenting ‘cancel culture’ last week, Aaron Rodgers apologized for ‘misleading’ comments he made about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Aaron Rodgers has apologized for comments he made about the COVID-19 vaccine. The Green Bay Packers quarterback, 37, made headlines when he claimed he was a victim of the “woke mob” after revealing his unvaccinated status last week. The athlete has since apologized, acknowledging the responsibilities that come with being a “role model” while on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

“I realize that I am a role model to a lot of people, and I just want to start off by acknowledging that,” he said. “I made some comments that people might have felt were misleading. To anybody who felt misled by those comments, I take full responsibility for those comments.” He added, “I made a decision that was in my best interest based on consulting with my doctors, and I understand that not everybody is going to understand that, necessarily; but I respect everybody’s opinions.”

Aaron courted controversy when he appeared on Pat McAfee‘s show on Friday, Nov. 5 and said he was unvaccinated, exclaiming that he was “an athlete, not an activist.” He also criticized the media and the NFL’s vaccine protocols. “I realize I’m in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now, so before my final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I think I’d like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies that are out there about myself right now,” he said last week.

aaron rodgers
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals in Arizona in October 2021 (Rick Scuteri/AP/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Celebrities Who Were Diagnosed With Coronavirus: Bill Maher, Tom Hanks & More

New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Wendy Williams looks frail as she arrives home with her son Kevin Hunter Jr and a helper pushing her in a wheelchair. Pictured: Wendy Williams, Kevin Hunter Jr BACKGRID USA 24 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Bill Maher poses for a portrait backstage at 26th Annual Literary Awards Festival at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, in Beverly Hills, Calif 26th Annual Literary Awards Festival - Backstage, Beverly Hills, USA
Gwyneth Paltrow attends ELLE Women In Hollywood at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on October 14, 2019 in Beverly Hills, CA, USA. Photo by Lionel Hahn/Abaca/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images)

“I believe strongly in bodily autonomy, and the ability to make choices for your body, not to have to acquiesce to some woke culture where a crazed group of individuals who say you have to do something,” Aaron continued. “Health is not a one-size-fits-all.” The athlete, who previously said he consulted with Joe Rogan for vaccine alternatives, tested positive for COVID last week and missed the Nov. 7 game between the Packers and Kansas City Chiefs.

He’s required to quarantine for 10 days and test negative to return to the field. The controversy comes after Aaron told reporters in late August that he had been “immunized” against the virus. In his initial interview last Friday, he said he consulted with Joe and began dubious remedies to fight the virus, including taking ivermectin, an anti-parasite generally given to animals. The CDC issued a health advisory in August that stated ivermectin does not treat or prevent COVID.