Aaron Rodgers Breaks His Silence After Shailene Woodley Breakup: ‘I Love You’

Aaron Rodgers reflected on his relationship with Shailene Woodley in an emotional Instagram post after they called off their engagement. He thanked Shailene for her ‘unconditional love.’

Just days after it was revealed that Aaron Rodgers, 38, and Shailene Woodley, 30, were breaking up and calling off their engagement, Aaron took to Instagram to praise his ex. The Green Bay Packers quarterback opened up about his relationship with Shailene as he reflected on the past year of his life. There’s definitely no bad blood on Aaron’s end regarding the end of their relationship.

“@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life,” Aaron began. “Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you.”

Aaron went on to thank some of his Packers coaches and teammates, and his words could be a hint about his future with the team. “To the men I got to share the QB room with everyday, Matt [LaFleur], Nathaniel [Hackett], Luke [Getsy], Jordan Love, Kurt Benkert, you guys made every day so much fun and I’m so thankful for the daily laughs and stress relief you brought me every week of the year. I love you guys,” Aaron wrote.

Aaron and Shailene’s breakup was revealed on February 16, just over a year after their relationship was made public. Aaron confirmed that he was engaged during his NFL Honors speech in February 2021, and Shailene admitted on The Tonight Show a few weeks later that they had been engaged “for a while.”

HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY why Aaron and Shailene’s relationship came to an end. Our source revealed that Aaron’s “main focus” has been his career over the past year.

“But the person who didn’t get the focus was Shailene,” our source continued. “She was doing her own thing for her career and just wanted more support from Aaron that just didn’t happen. She wanted to have him be more present and invested in her and the relationship, and it didn’t happen. She thought she was taken for granted and it led to the [downfall of the] romance.”