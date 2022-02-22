Breaking News

Aaron Rodgers Breaks His Silence After Shailene Woodley Breakup: ‘I Love You’

*EXCLUSIVE* Malibu, CA - Actress Shailene Woodley and her football star fiancee Aaron Rodgers cuddle together with their dog as they take in the lovely Malibu sunset. The couple recently announced they are engaged and Shailene was spotted wearing the sparkler. Shailene had a notebook that she read from and they both took turns tossing the German Shepherd a tennis ball to fetch. Pictured: Shailnee Woodley, Aaron Rodgers BACKGRID USA 8 APRIL 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Fresh-faced Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers go shopping at Erewhon Market in Santa Monica. Pictured: Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers BACKGRID USA 10 MAY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Poersch / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Fresh-faced Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers go shopping at Erewhon Market in Santa Monica. Pictured: Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers BACKGRID USA 10 MAY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Poersch / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Aaron Rodgers and girlfriend Shailene Woodley are seen leaving Nobu Malibu after having dinner in Malibu. 07 May 2021 Pictured: Aaron Rodgers And Shailene Woodley. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA752581_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
Entertainment Director

Aaron Rodgers reflected on his relationship with Shailene Woodley in an emotional Instagram post after they called off their engagement. He thanked Shailene for her ‘unconditional love.’

Just days after it was revealed that Aaron Rodgers, 38, and Shailene Woodley, 30, were breaking up and calling off their engagement, Aaron took to Instagram to praise his ex. The Green Bay Packers quarterback opened up about his relationship with Shailene as he reflected on the past year of his life. There’s definitely no bad blood on Aaron’s end regarding the end of their relationship.

Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers’ Instagram message included praise about Shailene. (Instagram)

“@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life,” Aaron began. “Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you.”

Aaron went on to thank some of his Packers coaches and teammates, and his words could be a hint about his future with the team. “To the men I got to share the QB room with everyday, Matt [LaFleur], Nathaniel [Hackett], Luke [Getsy], Jordan Love, Kurt Benkert, you guys made every day so much fun and I’m so thankful for the daily laughs and stress relief you brought me every week of the year. I love you guys,” Aaron wrote.

Related Gallery

Aaron Rodgers -- Photos Of The Packers Star

Aaron Rodgers arrives at the 8th Annual NFL Honors at The Fox Theatre, in Atlanta 8th Annual NFL Honors, Atlanta, USA - 02 Feb 2019
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers leaves the field after an NFL football game against the New York Jets, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Packers won 44-38 in overtime Packers Jets Football, East Rutherford, USA - 23 Dec 2018
Aaron Rodgers

Aaron and Shailene’s breakup was revealed on February 16, just over a year after their relationship was made public. Aaron confirmed that he was engaged during his NFL Honors speech in February 2021, and Shailene admitted on The Tonight Show a few weeks later that they had been engaged “for a while.”

Aaron Rodgers Shailene Woodley
Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley were rarely photographed publicly. (John Salangsang/Shutterstock)

HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY why Aaron and Shailene’s relationship came to an end. Our source revealed that Aaron’s “main focus” has been his career over the past year.

“But the person who didn’t get the focus was Shailene,” our source continued. “She was doing her own thing for her career and just wanted more support from Aaron that just didn’t happen. She wanted to have him be more present and invested in her and the relationship, and it didn’t happen. She thought she was taken for granted and it led to the [downfall of the] romance.”