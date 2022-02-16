Shailene Woodley & Aaron Rodgers Split & End Engagement After Less Than 2 Years — Report

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers have reportedly ended their relationship just one year after going public with the romance.

Shailene Woodley, 30, and Aaron Rodgers, 38, are no longer together, according to a new report from TMZ on Feb. 16. The site reports that Shailene and Aaron, who quietly started dating in 2020, have ended their engagement. The news comes amidst online rumors that the relationship was over. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for Aaron and Shailene for confirmation.

The Big Little Lies actress starting dating the NFL star in 2020 during the initial COVID-19 lockdown. The pair kept their romance very private until Aaron announced their engagement at the NFL Honors broadcast in Feb. 2021. Shailene also went on to confirm the engagement when she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “Yes, we are engaged. But for us, it’s not new news, you know, so it’s kind of funny,” she told the host. “Everyone right now is freaking out over it and we’re like, ‘Yeah, we’ve been engaged for a while.’ “

In late January, an insider told People that Shailene and Aaron have “a non-traditional relationship” after they didn’t publicly celebrate his Dec. 2 birthday together, and still like to keep certain things between them. “Shailene and Aaron are still together. It’s not odd they don’t post about each other on their birthdays in that sense,” the insider told the outlet, adding they’re “very private about things.”

However, fans began to wonder even more if things were over for good when Aaron failed to mention Shailene in his NFL Honors speech for 2022. On Feb. 10, Aaron was named MVP at the NFL Honors event, and Shailene was not in attendance at the ceremony. He also did not reference their relationship in his thank you speech like he did one year prior. Shailene and Aaron did not attend any red carpet events together during their relationship, although they were seen on various vacations together ahead of the 2021 NFL season.