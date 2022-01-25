Shailene Woodley & Aaron Rodgers Reportedly ‘Agree To Disagree’ On Issues To Keep Romance Going

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers have ‘agreed’ to ‘not debate’ subjects, including ‘politics,’ that they have differences of opinions on, an insider says.

Shailene Woodley, 30, and Aaron Rodgers, 38, have a system that works when it comes to discussing things they may not agree on. The actress and Green Bay Packers quarterback apparently don’t really have debates and instead “agree to disagree” to keep their romance strong.

“They are not talking about their politics, and they never really have,” a source told People about the engaged couple. “They disagreed on a lot of things. Early on, they decided to agree to disagree about things and not debate them.”

“She is not someone whose mind you can change, so Aaron hasn’t even tried,” the source added.

Shailene and Aaron started dating in 2020 when the pandemic was affecting the world for the first time. They initially kept their romance very private and it wasn’t until Aaron announced their engagement at the NFL Honors broadcast in Feb. 2021 that they went public. Since the news wasn’t expected, it shocked a lot of people at first but the lovebirds haven’t let any of that affect their love for each other.

Shailene also went on to confirm the engagement when she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon shortly after Aaron’s announcement. “Yes, we are engaged. But for us, it’s not new news, you know, so it’s kind of funny, she told the host. “Everyone right now is freaking out over it and we’re like, ‘Yeah, we’ve been engaged for a while.’ “

Last month, an insider also told People that Shailene and Aaron have “a non-traditional relationship.” after they didn’t publicly celebrate his Dec. 2 birthday together, and still like to keep certain things between them. “Shailene and Aaron are still together. It’s not odd they don’t post about each other on their birthdays in that sense,” the insider told the outlet, adding they’re “very private about things.”