Aaron Rodgers & Shailene Woodley Reportedly Have A ‘Non-Traditional Relationship’

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley aren’t your typical Hollywood couple. While they definitely love each other, their relationship is anything but traditional, a new report claims.

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley‘s fans found it odd that they didn’t spend his Dec. 2 birthday together — nor did they post about it on social media — but according to a new report by PEOPLE, it’s because they have a “non-traditional relationship“.

“Shailene and Aaron are still together. It’s not odd they don’t post about each other on their birthdays in that sense,” a source close to the Big Little Lies star told the news outlet, adding they’re “very private about things.”

But even though Shailene remained mum about Aaron’d birthday, she did take to social media to discuss the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s penis size in November, when he was facing backlash for comments he made about the COVID vaccine.

“I know aaron’s body. VERY well. first off, his feet, ahem and no offense to this rando dude, are a LOT bigger. ;),” Shailene hilariously wrote over a photo of a man who was believed to be Aaron. “Also, for those of us who know aaron beyond the worlds of obsessed sport and s**tty media, it’s no secret he has the hairiest hands on the f***ing planet. this oblivious homie, clearly, does not. (go ahead, zoom in),” she wrote over a second photo.

As we reported, Aaron faced backlash for saying he was “immunized” for COVID-19, when he never received the vaccine. “I would’ve said, ‘Look, I’m not some sort of anti-vax, flat-earther. I am somebody who is a critical thinker, you guys know me, I march to the beat of my own drum, I believe strongly in bodily autonomy,'” Aaron said amidst an apology during an interview on The Pat McAfee Show.

Aaron and Shailene confirmed they had gotten engaged in February, just days after they were first rumored to be dating.