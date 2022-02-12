Exclusive

Rebel Wilson Fan Girls Over Aaron Rodgers At NFL Honors Party – Eyewitness Report

Rebel Wilson wished Aaron Rodgers ‘congratulations’ after his MVP win at the NFL Honors, a source tells HL EXCLUSIVELY.

Rebel Wilson, 41, had her fan girl moment with Aaron Rodgers, 48! The How To Be Single actress made her way over to the Green Bay Packer at the NFL Honors event on February 10, 2022 after he won MVP. “Many of the players and celebs were outside and backstage at the YouTube Theater for the NFL Honors looking to get on golf carts that led them to their cars or the nearby after party,” an eyewitness from the event spilled EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.

“Aaron Rodgers who just won the NFL MVP was in a really good mood and talking to everyone that would walk by, whether it was Miss America Emma Broyles, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones or Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. He also was taking pictures with non-celebrities that were at the event,” they added. “Then a svelte and stunning Rebel Wilson walked by with two friends and made a bee line over to Aaron who was very cordial to her as she wished him congratulations for his big win on the night,” they confirmed.

Rebel Wilson had a fan girl moment with Aaron Rodgers at the NFL Honors. (Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

She stayed around for a few minutes. Aaron was very appreciative,” they added, noting Rebel was over-the-moon to meet the football player.

It was a big night for Aaron, who won his first-ever consecutive MVP and fifth overall with the Packers. “They’re all different,” he said after win to ESPN. “The first one was really, really special because we came off winning the Super Bowl and I had my best season to date that next year. It seemed like we were a juggernaut chugging along and going to win another one. That obviously didn’t happen. The divisional round disappointment. But they’ve all been unique in their own ways. I think the latest one always feels the sweetest.”

Aaron’s fiancée Shailene Woodley, 30, wasn’t in attendance at the event — however, Aaron took the opportunity at last year’s event to confirm their engagement! “I want to thank my fiancée,” he casually dropped in his speech, shortly after the two were confirmed to be dating.