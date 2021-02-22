Shailene Woodley Finally Confirms She’s Engaged To Aaron Rodgers: He Proposed ‘A While Ago’

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers really are getting married! She confirmed to Jimmy Fallon that the NFL star popped the question to her ‘a while ago’ and she said yes.

It’s official. Shailene Woodley, 29 is engaged to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, 37, despite dating rumors between the two only surfacing at the start of February. The Big Little Lies star told Jimmy Fallon on the Feb. 22 The Tonight Show, “Yes, we are engaged. But for us, it’s not ‘new’ news. So it’s kind of funny. Everybody right now is freaking out over it and we’re like, ‘Yeah, we’ve been engaged for a while.'”

Shailene then gushed about her fiance before throwing a little sweet shade at what he does for a living. “He’s, first off, just a wonderful, incredible human being. But I never thought I’d be engaged with somebody who threw balls for a living. Like, I never thought as a little girl, I was like, ‘Yeah, when I grow up, I’m gonna marry someone who throws balls! Yeah!’ But he’s really just so good at it,” she explained.

Shailene Woodley has confirmed her engagement to Aaron Rodgers. Photo credit: MEGA.

Fortunately Aaron immediately won over one of Shailene’s dearest loves…her dog! “When I first met him, I think my dog like pulled me aside and was like, ‘If you don’t date this dude, I will disown you as my mother, because the three feet that I run with you when you throw a ball is nothing compared to the marathon I’m able to run with him,'” she said with a laugh.

Despite being one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play in the NFL — and Aaron is still MVP level — Shailene not only hasn’t seen him play, she’s never even attended ANY football games. “I still have never been to a football game,” the non-sports fan revealed. “We met during this whacky, whacky time and all the stadiums were closed that he was playing in, so I have yet to go to a football game.”

Aaron Rodgers about to ‘throw a ball for a living,’ as described by fiancee Shailene Woodley. Photo credit: MEGA.

“I didn’t really grow up with sports, especially American sports. It was never really on my radar. When we met, also, I knew he was a football guy, but I didn’t know like what kind of a football guy he was. And I’m still constantly learning.” Shailene is totally not into Aaron’s Hall of Fame NFL career, and she knows his more as a ‘”nerd.” “I don’t get it. He’s good. He’s great. But, like, I don’t understand. ‘Cause I don’t know him as a football guy. I know him as, like, the nerd who wants to host Jeopardy!. That’s the dude I know. He just also happens to be very good at sports!”

Aaron shocked the world when during a Feb. 1 speech at the NFL honors event, he talked about the highs of his year, including getting engaged. While accepting the 2020 AP Most Valuable Player award, Aaron said “2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing, memorable moments, 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season. I got engaged and I played some of the best football in my career.” He then later thanked “my fiancée” without naming Shailene.