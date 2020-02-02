Ciara Shows Off Her Baby Bump In A Sparkly Dress At The NFL Honors With Husband Russell Wilson

Ciara looked positively glowing in a dazzling dress that showed off her growing baby bump at a major football event with her hubby Russell Wilson.

Looking good and feeling gorgeous! Ciara, 34, dressed in the most fabulous of ways alongside her handsome beau Russell Wilson, 31, at the NFL Honors event in Miami, Florida on Saturday, February 1. The “Goodies” singer sizzled in a loose-fitting sparkly grey number that showed off her toned legs. She wore a pair of matching heels that worked perfectly with the overall ensemble and kept part of her hair up in a bun while the rest of it cascaded down both sides of her shoulders. Russell, on the other hand, cut a handsome figure in a tuxedo that included a dark blue jacket as opposed to the traditional black one. They struck a bunch of fierce poses on Instagram prior to heading to the event where their fans were blown away at how beautiful the parents-to-be looked. “Wow stunning,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

Russell shared a very special moment with Ciara on their way to the event. The mother-of-two showed off two different necklaces she wore, one with a K and one with a G, that symbolizes Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. They, along with seven other people, tragically died after their helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California on Sunday, January 26. The married couple had an adorable moment happen later at the NFL Honors red carpet where he said that she was “looking good” to which she happily responded with, “thank you baby.”

Ciara and Russell switched things up, style wise, later in the evening after they were spotted leaving the Rolling Stone Party at the SLS Hotel. CiCi wore an oversized Seattle Seahawks football jersey with her man’s last name written on the left side while Russell continued to look as yummy as can be in a gold jacket over a white t-shirt and black pants.

The stunning duo announced their joyous baby news on Thursday, January 30. She confirmed it with a sweet Instagram photo of her posing on the beach in a bikini with her baby bump on full display. “Number 3,” she captioned the image. It is Ciara’s third child and second with Russell. She also shares a son with ex Future, 36.