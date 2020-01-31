Kobe Bryant’s Sisters Reveal They’re ‘Devastated’ After His & Gianna’s Tragic Deaths

Kobe Bryant’s sisters Sharia Washington and Shaya Tabb also thanked fans for ‘prayers’ in their emotional first statement since the devastating helicopter crash.

Kobe Bryant‘s sisters Sharia Washington, 43, and Shaya Tabb, 42, have broken their silence about the tragic loss of their younger brother and 13-year-old niece Gianna. “On behalf of our family, we join Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka and Capri in grieving the loss of Kobe and Gianna in such a tragic accident,” the women said in a joint statement to NewsOne.com on Friday, Jan. 31. “We are devastated by the loss of our brother, son, our niece and granddaughter, and our hearts go out to all the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday. Our lives are forever changed.”

Sharia and Shaya, are the remaining two children of Joe and Pamela Bryant, also acknowledged the thousands of fans who have joined them in mourning. “Thank you for your prayers, the numerous calls, texts, emails and cards,” the statement continued. “Please visit MambaOnThree.org to support the families affected by Sunday’s tragedy and to honor Kobe and Gianna’s legacy, please visit: MambaSportsFoundation.org #Mambacita #Mamba #Family #GirlsDad.” The Mamba Sports Foundation was founded by Kobe, along with the Mamba Sports Academy, to fund youth sports programs and initiatives.

The emotional statement follows the one shared by Vanessa Bryant, 37, on Wednesday, Jan. 29. “My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers,” she posted, captioning a family photo from Christmas 2019. “I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way,” she said added, also encouraging fans to show their support by donating to the Mamba Sports Foundation. “There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved,” she also added.

Tributes have been pouring in for Kobe all over social media, from fellow players, athletes, celebrities and even President Barack Obama. LeBron James, 35, revealed a new “Black Mamba” tattoo on his leg, and also posted an emotional message to his “brother” Kobe days ago. “Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had!” he wrote, mourning his close friend.