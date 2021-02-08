Aaron Rodgers & Shailene Woodley Engagement Confirmed After He Reveals He Has A ‘Fiancee’

Just days after Aaron Rodgers revealed he was ‘engaged’, a new report confirms that his wife-to-be is none other than ‘Big Little Lies’ star Shailene Woodley.

UPDATE: Multiple sources have now confirmed to PEOPLE that Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley are definitely engaged. “They are very happy together,” the source said. “It’s not surprising he proposed so fast. When you know, you know, right?”

ORIGINAL STORY: Aaron Rodgers, 37, is off the market! During the NFL Honors broadcast on Saturday, Feb. 6, the Green Bay Packers star revealed he was engaged. While reflecting on 2020 being a “crazy year,” Aaron then dropped: “I got engaged” in a serious, matter-of-fact tone. The comment comes just three days after it was reported that he’s dating Big Little Lies star Shailene Woodley, 29 — but the couple have yet to confirm the romance themselves. Aaron then thanked said he wanted to “thank my fiancée” towards the end of the speech! HollywoodLife reached out to representatives for both Aaron and Shailene for comment, but we did not received any responses.

.@AaronRodgers12 accepts his award after being named the MVP of the 2020 NFL season. 🎥#GoPackGo 📺 #NFLHonors on CBS pic.twitter.com/vgSKnjGNXh — Green Bay Packers (@packers) February 7, 2021

Double congratulations are in order for Aaron, who nabbed his third most valuable player award from the league! “It’s an honor to win this award for the third time. 2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change and growth, some amazing memorable moments,” he said during the virtual series, which included Kevin Hart as presenter. “180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season,” he reflected. Fans have only been able to attend football games in a limited capacity due to social distancing restrictions in place due to COVID-19

“I played some of the best football of my career. So I’d like to thank first and foremost my teammates for their support, inspiration, protection and incredible play on the field,” the California native went on, shouting out his fellow Green Bay Packers. “The coaching staff for their efforts to make this fun every single week, the energy, the positivity and the daily presentations really kept us going. Off the field, I got a really great group of people that support me. So I’d like to thank my team,” he concluded.

Just days ago, reports surfaced that Aaron and Shailene were dating. “They have kept things private and low key,” a source told E! News. The insider indicated that the relationship was “long distance relationship” as Aaron remained in Green Bay, Wisconsin to stay “very focused” on his NFL season. “They have seen each other and been in touch. They continue to talk and see each other when they can. They are both focused on their careers but they also make time for each other,” the report also said.

Prior to reportedly dating the Divergent actress, Aaron was in a relationship with NASCAR star Danica Patrick, 38, for two years. The pair split in July 2020, with her rep confirming to HollywoodLife that they’re “no longer together.” Shailene split in 2019 from rugby star Ben Volavola, 30, also after a two year relationship. At the time, she said she “wasn’t ready too commit” in a relationship where “marriage and children” were “very much on the road.”