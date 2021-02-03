Rebel Wilson Plays Football In Lace Mini-Dress On The NFL Honors Field — Watch

Rebel Wilson came to slay at the NFL Honors, rocking a tiny and tight mini dress while scoring a touchdown on the field!

One day single, and Rebel Wilson‘s thriving. The Pitch Perfect actress, who recently lost 60 pounds, got dolled up in a sleek, lace mini dress to play a little bit of football while getting ready to film the 2021 NFL Honors and looked incredible. Rebel, who’s sure to bring the laughs when the awards show airs on February 6, definitely brought her A-game to the field.

Despite her curve-hugging LBD, Rebel, 40, was able to score a “touchdown,” she revealed in a hilarious video posted to Twitter. It helped that she took off her heels to go barefoot on the field! Rebel’s hair game was on point, too. The Isn’t It Romantic star went for a romantic, half-up and half-down do with a retro bump in the back. The February 3 video detailing her fun night comes one day after she announced on Instagram that she and boyfriend Jacob Busch sadly split.

There was no major drama behind the split, a source close to the actress told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The five-month relationship just merely ran its course. “It just reached its end because they are just in different spots in their life,” the source explained. “When they started talking about the future, they thought their future would be together, but they found out fast that they didn’t have similar mindsets on settling down, career goals and all of that. No heartbreak, they are cool with each other.”

Rebel dedicated 2020 to improving her health, and has been living her best life ever since. She’s lost over 60 pounds, has found new passions like biking and hiking, and is now at the Super Bowl. Who needs a man?