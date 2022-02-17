Shailene Woodley Felt ‘Taken For Granted’ By Aaron Rodgers & His ‘Main Focus’ NFL Career
A source is revealing to us EXCLUSIVELY how Shailene Woodley truly felt during her relationship with Aaron Rodgers and what lead to their ultimate split.
The news of the couple’s breakup came from In Touch on Feb. 16. The news outlet reports that Shailene and Aaron, who quietly started dating in 2020, ended their engagement. “While Shailene is supportive of Aaron’s career, he put football first and they were barely spending any time together,” one insider told In Touch. “She felt he neglected their relationship. Neither of them was happy.”
Aaron, who is an “independent guy”, the source noted, “got cold feet” about his impending nuptials to Shailene. They just “couldn’t make it work,” a second source added. “There were too many obstacles. They’re both adults and decided to part amicably.”
The Big Little Lies actress starting dating the NFL star in 2020 during the initial COVID-19 lockdown. The pair kept their romance very private until Aaron announced their engagement at the NFL Honors broadcast in Feb. 2021. Shailene also went on to confirm the engagement when she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “Yes, we are engaged. But for us, it’s not new news, you know, so it’s kind of funny,” she told the host. “Everyone right now is freaking out over it and we’re like, ‘Yeah, we’ve been engaged for a while.’ “