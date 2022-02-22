Listen

Aaron Rodgers Hints That He & Shailene Woodley Are Still Together

Aaron Rodgers
Natalie Hunter
News Writer

Aaron Rodgers said his ‘home life is stable’ and he has ‘an amazing partner’ after reports claimed that the two had split.

Aaron Rodgers, 38, seemingly implied that everything might be fine between him and his fiance Shailene Woodley, 30, after all following rumors that they split. In fact, he seemed to credit her for his successes. “When your home life is stable and you have an amazing partner to do life with, it just makes the work life a bonus,” the NFL MVP said on “The Pat McAfee Show” Tuesday, Feb. 22. “and it changes your perspective because you’re able to not look at work as, like, a refuge.”

Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley
“I’ve been with you two years, won two MVPs — that’s not a coincidence, either,” he added. Ironically, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Aaron’s career is the root of their problems. “He wanted to get to and win the Super Bowl, he wanted to be the league’s MVP and that made his main focus his career,” our source explained.

“But the person who didn’t get the focus was Shailene,” they continued. “She was doing her own thing for her career and just wanted more support from Aaron that just didn’t happen. She wanted to have him be more present and invested in her and the relationship and it didn’t happen. She thought she was taken for granted and it led to the [downfall of the] romance.” On top of that, his team didn’t do as well nearly as he expected as they lost early on in the playoffs.
Aaron Rodgers
Aaron sent another mixed message about his relationship when he spent his Monday night expressing gratitude and reflecting on the past year. He thanked Shailene for “always having my back” and “showing me what unconditional love looks like.” He concluded his heartfelt message by saying, “I love you.” It’s hard to tell whether this is a goodbye message or him insisting their relationship is solid.

Aaron Rodgers

All of this drama has gone down since In Touch reported that the two were calling off their engagement and splitting up. Similar to what our source said, their source disclosed that Aaron always put his career first ahead of his relationship. They also added that neither Shailene nor Aaron were happy in the relationship. Their alleged split comes just two years after they got engaged in 2020. Now we’re just waiting on them to speak out on it directly.