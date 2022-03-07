Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Brings Shailene Woodley To Wedding He Officiates After Split

Despite reports of a split in February, Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley continued to fuel speculation that they’re still an item by reportedly attending a wedding together in Montecito on March 5.

Aaron Rodgers was the officiant at this friend and teammate, David Bakhtiari’s, wedding at the Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito, California on Saturday, March 5. However, the nuptials were also a date night for the football star, as he brought Shailene Woodley with him to the ceremony, according to Entertainment Tonight. “During the cocktail hour, she lovingly patted his behind as she was seated and he was standing next to her and placed his hand around the back of her neck,” the outlet reports. “On the way to the reception, the pair was walking arm in arm as they made their way to the ballroom.”

This sighting comes less than one month after reports claimed that Aaron and Shailene had ended their engagement after less than two years as a couple. The two have sparked reconciliation buzz on more than one occasion since then, though. On Feb. 24, they were spotted at a market in Los Angeles together, and a fan was even able to snap a photo of them waiting for their items.

While Shailene has kept tight-lipped about the relationship status since the split, Aaron publicly sang her praises in an interview and an Instagram post in February. His words certainly made it seem like things were still going strong between them, or that he was doing everything in his power to win her back. “Thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be part of your life,” he wrote on Feb. 21. “Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like. I love you and am grateful for you.”

Aaron and Shailene quietly started dating amidst the coronavirus pandemic lockdown in 2020. News of their romance didn’t go public until the beginning of 2021, and by that point, they had already secretly gotten engaged. Aaron made headlines during the 2021 NFL season for his opposition to getting the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as his decision to be outspoken about that choice. The ordeal appears to have taken a toll on his relationship with Shailene, as he apologized to her for it during a February interview.

“The issue is polarizing — I get that — and I know there’s a lot of fear involved around it, but my intention was never to be divisive,” Aaron explained. “It was to speak my truth and talk about my own health. But I am very sorry to those people — Shai and my loved ones and my agents. To those people, I just say…I’m sorry. I never meant to get you in the middle of it, but you got into it my proxy because of your relationships with me.”