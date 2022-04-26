Shailene Woodley & Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Split Again After Rekindling: ‘She’s Done’

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers have called it quits once again after attempting to rekindle their relationship, according to E! News. The two first reportedly broke up in February, but had been spotted together on a number of occasions in the weeks since. However, E! reports that Shailene has called things off with the NFL quarterback once again.

“Shailene tried to give it another shot and was spending time with Aaron,” the site’s source claims. “But she quickly saw that everything was on his terms and nothing was going to change. There was no reason to continue and she’s done with it again.” Earlier this week, Shailene was photographed without her engagement ring on, although she had not consistently been wearing it since her breakup from Aaron in February, either. E!‘s source says that the actress and Aaron are still on “good terms,” despite ending things.

The relationship between Shailene and Aaron quietly started amidst the coronavirus in 2020. By the time news of their romance went public in Feb. 2021, they had already secretly gotten engaged. The two kept their relationship low-key amidst the 2021 football season, but by 2022, reports of trouble in paradise began swirling.

Shailene and Aaron never publicly addressed the rumors that they had broken up. In fact, he publicly gushed over her in various interviews and even on social media after the split reports surfaced. At the beginning of March, Shailene was with Aaron when he officiated his friend’s wedding in Montecito, as well. They were most recently spotted in public together at the end of March, but a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that things were still a bit rocky between them at the time.

“They called off the engagement and have different feelings about where they are at,” our source explained in March. “In her eyes, they are working on it and will get back there if he continues to focus on her the way she needs. In his eyes, he still feels like they are engaged, but he is playing by her rules because he wants her back.” Unfortunately, it did not work out that way.