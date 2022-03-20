Aaron Rogers Reunites Again With Shailene Woodley After Reports They Are Working On Reconciling

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley were spotted enjoying some time playing games at a casino and then attending a wine tasting in California with friends.

It looks like things are all good between Aaron Rodgers, 38, and Shailene Woodley, 30, and they’re enjoying quite a bit of time together again. The quarterback and actress, who reportedly split in Feb. after getting engaged, were seen showing off PDA at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez on Friday and then a wine tasting at Demetria Winery in Los Olivos on Saturday, according to TMZ. In a photo reportedly taken during the outing, Aaron can be seen relaxing at a table with people while wearing sunglasses as Shailene sits beside him.

A source told the outlet that the rumored on-again lovebirds were getting cozy during their recent getaway and there was even some lap-sitting going on.

Before their latest weekend outings, Aaron and Shailene were spotted getting off a plane together in Los Angeles before getting into the same car. They appeared to try and keep things low-key and didn’t pay attention to cameras while keeping their heads down in the area.

A source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife that Aaron was adamant to try and make things work with Shailene again and was focusing on reconciling. “He really appreciates the woman that she is because she gets him totally 100% and he realized that when they broke up,” the source said. “It made him really want to get back to a good place with her and get back to having a relationship that leads to marriage, children, and the whole gambit of what comes with relationships.”

“He wants her back and she is prone to have it happen,” the insider continued. “It is just baby steps in the right direction, so there is a genuine light at the end of the tunnel.”

Although both Aaron and Shailene have been quiet about their status in recent weeks, from the close outings they’re sharing together, we think it’s safe to say they could already be back together and putting their weeks-long split behind them! We guess we’ll just have to wait and see.