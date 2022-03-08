Exclusive

Aaron Rodgers ‘Working On Reconciling’ With Shailene Woodley After Romantic Wedding Date, NFL Move

aaron rodgers, shailene woodley
*EXCLUSIVE* Malibu, CA - Actress Shailene Woodley and her football star fiancee Aaron Rodgers cuddle together with their dog as they take in the lovely Malibu sunset. The couple recently announced they are engaged and Shailene was spotted wearing the sparkler. Shailene had a notebook that she read from and they both took turns tossing the German Shepherd a tennis ball to fetch. Pictured: Shailnee Woodley, Aaron Rodgers BACKGRID USA 8 APRIL 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Fresh-faced Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers go shopping at Erewhon Market in Santa Monica. Pictured: Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers BACKGRID USA 10 MAY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Poersch / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Fresh-faced Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers go shopping at Erewhon Market in Santa Monica. Pictured: Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers BACKGRID USA 10 MAY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Poersch / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Aaron Rodgers and girlfriend Shailene Woodley are seen leaving Nobu Malibu after having dinner in Malibu. 07 May 2021 Pictured: Aaron Rodgers And Shailene Woodley. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA752581_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
and

Aaron and Shailene were seen getting off a private jet three weeks after their split, and HollywoodLife has exclusive details on their relationship status.

Aaron Rodgers38, is looking to mend his relationship with Shailene Woodley30, after the pair had reportedly split in February. A source close to Aaron told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the NFL star was looking to strike a balance between his football career and his relationship with the Big Little Lies actress. The news of Aaron trying to reconcile with Shailene came after the pair were spotted in photos, which you can see here, getting off of a private jet in Palm Beach on Monday March 7.

The source revealed that the breakup from the actress made Aaron realize how special she was to him and what an amazing woman she is. “Aaron is working on reconciling with Shailene because she really tests him, and he really loves her for that. He really appreciates the woman that she is because she gets him totally 100% and he realized that when they broke up. It made him really want to get back to a good place with her and get back to having a relationship that leads to marriage, children, and the whole gambit of what comes with relationships,” they said.

A source close to Aaron revealed that he was working on rebuilding his relationship. (BACKGRID)

After some time to think, the source said that Aaron had been “focusing quite a bit on football,” but he was searching for an “even mix” for both his career and love life. While he plans on spending two weeks in total football mode, he plans on turning his attention back to Shailene. “He wants her back and she is prone to have it happen. It is just baby steps in the right direction, so there is a genuine light at the end of the tunnel,” the source said. 

Related Gallery

Shailene Woodley -- Pics Of The Actress

*EXCLUSIVE* Malibu, CA - Actress Shailene Woodley and her football star fiancee Aaron Rodgers cuddle together with their dog as they take in the lovely Malibu sunset. The couple recently announced they are engaged and Shailene was spotted wearing the sparkler. Shailene had a notebook that she read from and they both took turns tossing the German Shepherd a tennis ball to fetch.Pictured: Shailnee Woodley, Aaron RodgersBACKGRID USA 8 APRIL 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Malibu, CA - Actress Shailene Woodley and her football star fiancee Aaron Rodgers cuddle together with their dog as they take in the lovely Malibu sunset. The couple recently announced they are engaged and Shailene was spotted wearing the sparkler. Shailene had a notebook that she read from and they both took turns tossing the German Shepherd a tennis ball to fetch. Pictured: Shailnee Woodley BACKGRID USA 8 APRIL 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Shailene Woodley seen leaving Stella McCartney Fall Winter 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week Pictured: Shailene Woodley Ref: SPL5153462 020320 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: MCvitanovic / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Other than striking the ideal balance, the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s return to Wisconsin and his recent four-year-deal, which will make him the highest paid player in the league (per CBS Sports), has made him looking to work things out. “He is ecstatic with how things turned out with Green Bay after lots of strife with the team, it just has shown him that relationships that go bad can get great again, so if it happened with Green Bay, why not Shailene?” the source said.

Aaron and Shailene were together for about two years before they split in February. (Poersch / BACKGRID)

While there’s no telling where Aaron and Shailene’s relationship might head, the pair have been spotted out and about together a few times since the breakup, showing that there may be hope for their relationship in the future. The QB penned an emotional tribute to his former fiancée while sharing some of his gratitude on Instagram. “Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you,” he wrote in the tribute.