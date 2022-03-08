Aaron Rodgers ‘Working On Reconciling’ With Shailene Woodley After Romantic Wedding Date, NFL Move

Aaron and Shailene were seen getting off a private jet three weeks after their split, and HollywoodLife has exclusive details on their relationship status.

Aaron Rodgers, 38, is looking to mend his relationship with Shailene Woodley, 30, after the pair had reportedly split in February. A source close to Aaron told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the NFL star was looking to strike a balance between his football career and his relationship with the Big Little Lies actress. The news of Aaron trying to reconcile with Shailene came after the pair were spotted in photos, which you can see here, getting off of a private jet in Palm Beach on Monday March 7.

The source revealed that the breakup from the actress made Aaron realize how special she was to him and what an amazing woman she is. “Aaron is working on reconciling with Shailene because she really tests him, and he really loves her for that. He really appreciates the woman that she is because she gets him totally 100% and he realized that when they broke up. It made him really want to get back to a good place with her and get back to having a relationship that leads to marriage, children, and the whole gambit of what comes with relationships,” they said.

After some time to think, the source said that Aaron had been “focusing quite a bit on football,” but he was searching for an “even mix” for both his career and love life. While he plans on spending two weeks in total football mode, he plans on turning his attention back to Shailene. “He wants her back and she is prone to have it happen. It is just baby steps in the right direction, so there is a genuine light at the end of the tunnel,” the source said.

Other than striking the ideal balance, the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s return to Wisconsin and his recent four-year-deal, which will make him the highest paid player in the league (per CBS Sports), has made him looking to work things out. “He is ecstatic with how things turned out with Green Bay after lots of strife with the team, it just has shown him that relationships that go bad can get great again, so if it happened with Green Bay, why not Shailene?” the source said.

While there’s no telling where Aaron and Shailene’s relationship might head, the pair have been spotted out and about together a few times since the breakup, showing that there may be hope for their relationship in the future. The QB penned an emotional tribute to his former fiancée while sharing some of his gratitude on Instagram. “Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you,” he wrote in the tribute.