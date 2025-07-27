Who Is Aaron Rodgers’ Wife? Her Name & What We Know About Their Marriage

Image Credit: Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers is a married man. The star quarterback, who parted ways with the New York Jets earlier this year, announced in a press conference in June 2025 that he secretly tied the knot with someone special. So, who is Aaron’s wife, and how long have they been together?

Below, Hollywood Life has gathered all the information we know so far about Aaron’s wife and their low-key marriage.

Is Aaron Rodgers Married?

Apparently, yes! Aaron revealed in a June 2025 press appearance that he got married at some point. When asked if the ring on his finger was an indication of something, the Pittsburgh Steelers player confirmed, “Yeah, it’s a wedding ring,” adding that he got married to his wife “a couple months ago.”

During a previous appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Aaron noted that he was in a “serious relationship” but refrained from calling it a marriage.

“I’m in a different phase of my life. I’m 41 years old, I’m in a serious relationship,” the athlete said in April 2025. “I have personal commitments I’ve made … and people in my inner circle battling difficult stuff.”

Who Is Aaron Rodgers’ Wife?

Aaron has not confirmed the identity of his wife, but he previously confirmed that he was dating a person named Brittani in December 2024. Multiple outlets have also reported that Aaron’s wife’s name is Brittani.

“I used to enjoy a little outing over to the Bay Park Mall in Wisconsin every now and then, but I actually ordered all of [my holiday gifts] online this year,” Aaron said on The Pat McAfee Show before mentioning his then-girlfriend. “I was a little worried because there was one package left for my girlfriend, Brittani, that hadn’t showed up yet.”

After the panel expressed its shock and asked if the mystery girlfriend was Britney Spears, Aaron clarified, “Not Britney Spears, this is Brittani with an I.” The QB then added that being in love is “a good feeling, boys.”

During a July 2025 interview with Sports Illustrated, Aaron called his wife “the right one” and gushed over how much his world changed “in a second.”

“And to have that person that unconditionally loves you behind the scenes, there’s no better feeling in the world, and I have the most incredible wife,” he said, before adding, “I just really love her, and I’m so thankful to have her by my side at the end. When you have that stability and that rock behind you at the house, you feel like you can do anything.”

Aaron Rodgers’ Ex-Girlfriends

Among Aaron’s most serious former relationships were with Olivia Munn, Danica Patrick and Shailene Woodley. He dated Olivia from 2014 until 2017, Danica from 2018 to 2020 and Shailene from late 2020 to 2022. Aaron and Shailene were engaged at one point but called it off that year.

Aaron Rodgers’ Net Worth

Thanks to his years-long professional football career, Aaron has exponentially increased his fortune. As of 2025, he has a net worth of $200 million and a salary of about $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.