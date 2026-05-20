How Did Homelander Lose His Powers in ‘The Boys’ Season 5, Episode 8?

Image Credit: Jasper Savage/Prime

The end has finally arrived for The Boys. After five seasons of brutal fights, political satire, and increasingly chaotic Supes, the Prime Video series wrapped up its story with “Blood and Bone,” an explosive finale that answered several long-running questions about Homelander, Butcher, Ryan, and Soldier Boy. The final episode also featured major deaths, shocking betrayals, and a dramatic showdown that changed the future of the franchise forever. While the series may be over, creator Eric Kripke has already hinted that some characters could continue in future spinoffs. Here’s a breakdown of what happened in the series finale of The Boys.

Warning: The following post contains major spoilers from “The Boys” Season 5, Episode 8.

Does Homelander Die in the The Boys Finale?

Yes. In “Blood and Bone,” the series finale of The Boys, Homelander (played by Antony Starr) is killed during the final battle after losing his powers in the Oval Office showdown.

How Did Homelander Lose His Powers?

Homelander loses his powers after Kimiko (played by Karen Fukuhara) infects him with a modified Compound V-related virus during the finale battle. The virus removes his superhuman abilities, leaving him vulnerable for the first time in the series before Butcher (played by Karl Urban) ultimately kills him with a crowbar.

Showrunner Kripke later explained that the ending was always meant to expose Homelander.

“We wanted the audience to have a taste of how pathetic this guy is, and weak, once you take away all of his bluster, ” Kripke told The Hollywood Reporter.

Does Soldier Boy Die?

No. Soldier Boy (played by Jensen Ackles) survives the events of the finale, though his story in the main series appears to be finished. However, the character is expected to return in the upcoming spinoff Vought Rising.

What Happens to Ryan ?

Ryan survives the finale and ultimately distances himself from both Homelander and Butcher. The ending leaves his future open-ended as he attempts to move forward after the destruction caused by the battle between Supes and The Boys.

Who Else Dies in the The Boys Finale?

Billy Butcher also dies in the finale after Hughie (played by Jack Quaid) shoots him to stop him from releasing the Godolkin Virus on all Supes. Frenchie (played by Tomer Capone) had already died in episode 7, and several other Supes are killed during the final battle as chaos erupts inside the White House.