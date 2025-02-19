Mindy Kaling’s Children: All About Her 3 Kids

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

Mindy Kaling is a powerhouse in the film industry. From writing and starring in The Office to creating her own television shows, it’s clear that the Massachusetts native is a top-tier talent in Hollywood. However, she also knows her priorities. As a mother to several children, Mindy has opened up over the years about motherhood and how she’s enjoyed her life as a single mom.

During an August 2022 interview with Marie Claire, Mindy pointed out that she decided to have kids on her own time. “I waited until I had the means and that made all the difference,” she said, before noting the privilege she had in doing so and how she felt about the overturning of Roe v. Wade. “The choice to have a child — by yourself, on your own terms — it was the best part of my life. It’s the thing that I hope women feel confident doing by themselves.”

Elsewhere in that interview, Mindy pointed out that she is the “only parent [her] kids have” and emphasized that, when it comes to her career in the public eye, she wants to “err on the side of super cautious so that there’s less things they can potentially be mad at me about down the line.”

How Many Children Does Mindy Kaling Have?

Mindy is a mother to three children: daughters Katherine and Anne and son Spencer.

Who Is the Father of Mindy Kaling’s Kids?

Mindy has not shared the identity of the father of her children. She has, however, indicated that she is the “only parents [her] kids have” during an August 2022 interview with Marie Claire.

Katherine ‘Kit’ Kaling

Katherine is Mindy’s firstborn child, whom the Office alum welcomed in December 2017. Since then, the Mindy Project alum has shared photos of Katherine to Instagram. However, she’s kept Katherine’s face — and her other kids’ faces – out of each public image. According to PEOPLE, Mindy named her eldest daughter after late starlet Katherine Hepburn.

Spencer Kaling

It’s unclear when exactly Mindy welcomed Spencer, but she revealed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2020 that she had two kids. Additionally, Mindy has talked about her son over the years. In fact, she told TODAY in 2024 that she named her child after actor Spencer Tracey.

Anne Kaling

In February 2024, Mindy welcomed her third child, Anne, the Morning Show star confirmed via Instagram months later.

“In late February, I gave birth to my daughter, Anne,” the mom of three captioned her post at the time. “She’s the best birthday present I could’ve ever imagined. When things are hard, whenever I veer towards cynicism, my three kids are such a great reminder of the pure joy in my life. I’m so lucky I live in a place where I could do this by myself, on my own timeline. Thanks for all the birthday wishes!”