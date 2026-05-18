Anderson Cooper Net Worth: How Much Money the CNN Anchor Makes

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Anderson Cooper has spent decades as one of television’s most recognizable journalists, covering major world events while becoming a familiar face on both CNN and CBS’ ‘60 Minutes.’ On May 17, 2026, he signed off from ‘60 Minutes’ after nearly 20 years as a correspondent, delivering an emotional farewell and reflecting on the program’s legacy. “I hope 60 Minutes remains 60 Minutes,” Cooper said. “There’s very few things that have been around as long as 60 Minutes has and maintained the quality that it has.”

Beyond his work in television news, Cooper has also built a successful career through books, specials and hosting duties. Learn more about his salary, career and overall net worth here.

What Is Anderson Cooper’s Salary at CNN?

Cooper reportedly earns around $18 million annually from his work at CNN, where he has anchored Anderson Cooper 360° since 2003.

What Is Anderson Cooper’s Net Worth?

Cooper has an estimated net worth of $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

While Cooper comes from the famous Vanderbilt family, he has repeatedly said he does not expect to inherit a large family fortune and instead built most of his wealth through his journalism career. His earnings stem from decades at CNN, his nearly 20-year run on 60 Minutes, bestselling books like Vanderbilt and Astor, podcasts and television hosting work.

Why Did Anderson Cooper Leave ‘60 Minutes’?

In February 2026, Cooper announced he would not renew his contract with CBS’ 60 Minutes after nearly two decades as a correspondent. The journalist said he wanted to spend more time with his two young sons while continuing his work at CNN.

“I have little kids now and I want to spend as much time with them as possible,” Cooper said in a statement. His departure also came during a turbulent period at CBS News amid reported leadership and editorial changes under new management.

CBS News praised Cooper’s contributions when announcing his exit, saying, “For more than two decades, Anderson Cooper has taken 60 Minutes viewers on journeys to faraway places, told us unforgettable stories, reported consequential investigations and interviewed many prominent figures. We’re grateful to him for dedicating so much of his life to this broadcast, and understand the importance of spending more time with family. 60 Minutes will be here if he ever wants to return.”

Does Anderson Cooper Have Children?

Yes, Cooper has two sons: Wyatt Morgan Cooper and Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper. Wyatt was born via surrogate on April 27, 2020, while Sebastian was born on February 10, 2022. Cooper co-parents both children with his former partner Benjamin Maisani, despite the pair ending their romantic relationship years ago.