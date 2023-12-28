Anderson Cooper’s Kids: All About the CNN Anchor’s 2 Sons Wyatt & Sebastian

Anderson Cooper, 56, is set to ring in the New Year’s Eve magic once more during CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen on December 31, 2023! As the TV special’s title suggests, Anderson will be co-hosting alongside Bravo executive Andy Cohen come Sunday. Fans of the annual NYE special can watch live on CNN at 8 P.M. local time or stream on Max.

Aside from his hosting duties, the famous news anchor is also busy these days raising his two children. Anderson welcomed his two sons with his ex-partner, Benjamin Maisani, who he was linked to from 2015 until they split in 2018, per PEOPLE. Now, the 56-year-old TV personality proudly co-parents his sons with Benjamin. Ahead of the NYE TV special, below is everything to know about Anderson’s adorable children!

Wyatt Morgan Maisani-Cooper

The proud father welcomed his eldest son, Wyatt Morgan Maisani-Cooper, via surrogate in April 2020. He took to Instagram at the time to announce the exciting news with an emotional post. “I want to share with you some joyful news. On Monday, I became a father. This is Wyatt Cooper. He is three days old. He is named after my father, who died when I was ten,” Anderson penned in the caption of the photos of his newborn.

Most recently, he celebrated his son’s third birthday with a tribute post on April 27, 2023. “This little peanut turned 3 today! Wyatt Morgan Maisani-Cooper. He and his brother Sebastian are the greatest blessings I could ever have hoped for,” he captioned the carousel of photos of the birthday boy. In the last slide of the post, Anderson even included a family photo with his two kids and his ex, Benjamin.

Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper

Just before Wyatt turned two years old, Anderson announced the arrival of his youngest son, Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper, during a live episode of CNN in February 2022. The following day, he took to Instagram to share a video of the announcement and a sweet caption. “last night i announced the birth of my second son, Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper. Thank you so much for all the kind messages!” he penned in the caption of the post at the time.

Anderson explained that he continues to co-parent both children with his “best friend” Benjamin, who the kids call “papa.” The Anderson Cooper 360° host also explained that Wyatt calls him “daddy.” Most recently, Anderson shared a video of Sebastian on his first birthday in February 2023. “Sebastian just celebrated his 1st birthday! He loves listening to an old music box that belonged to my mom. Sebastian is sweet and strong and smart and loves his big brother Wyatt a lot,” he penned. “They fill my heart with joy and love in a way i never imagined possible. Happy Birthday Sebastian!”

What Anderson Cooper Has Said About Parenthood

Most recently, Anderson opened up about parenting and fatherhood during a September 2023 interview with PEOPLE. “This is the best time in my life,” he said regarding raising his two sons. “There is no doubt about it.” More so, the Astor author joked about how Benjamin speaks to their kids in French.

“I work nights, and so he’s there at night. And we both wake up right before they wake up, get them their milk and spend the first couple of hours of the day just us with them,” he told the mag. “And Benjamin speaks French to them. I have no idea what they’re saying. I think they’re plotting against me.” The two fathers live together in New York City as they co-parent Wyatt and Sebastian.