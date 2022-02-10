Breaking News

Anderson Cooper Announces Surprise Baby News As He Welcomes Second Child

Anderson Cooper has a special addition to his family! The longtime CNN anchor just shared the news he welcomed a second child, Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper.

Anderson Cooper has a surprise for us: he just welcomed a second baby to his family! The CNN anchor made the announcement on his show, Anderson Cooper 360, on Thursday, sharing the exciting news about Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper.

“I wanted to start out with some good news, which also happens to be very personal news,” the 54-year-old began, noting that he announced the birth of his first sonWyatt, during the “early dark days of the pandemic” in April 2020.

“These are the pictures I showed of Wyatt then, taken just days after he was born. This is Wyatt today. He is nearly 22 months old. He is sweet, funny, and the greatest joy of my life,” the anchor went on. “If he looks particularly happy in this picture, it’s because he now has a baby brother. His name is Sebastian, and I would like you to meet him.”

He continued, “This is Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper. He was 6.8 pounds at birth and he was healthy and happy and even his occasional hiccups, are to me, adorable. He mostly just sleeps and eats and certainly poops, but he already seems like a wise and thoughtful little chap.” Anderson’s colleague, Don Lemon, was sure to give a shout-out to the doting dad, writing, “Congratulations @andersoncooper,” on Twitter. “Sebastian is lucky to have you as a dad!” 

 

Anderson continued in his segment to share that both Wyatt and Sebastian are being raised by him and his “best friend and former partner” Benjamin Maisani. “Wyatt calls me ‘daddy’ and Benjamin ‘papa.’ We’re a family. Benjamin is also in the process of adopting Wyatt, whose last name will be changed to Maisani-Cooper as well.”

The new dad-of-two then sent his thanks to the “amazing” doctors and nurses who helped welcome Sebastian to the world, issuing a tender message to the baby’s surrogate and thanking her family for the “sacrifices” they made.

He went on to share that he would be taking the next few weeks off to put his focus on family and spend time with his two sons. “I wish you all love and laughter, good thoughts, and happy days,” he shared. “I’m definitely calmer than I was the first time.”

He then told CNN news anchor John Berman after the announcement, “He’s doing great and he’s just so adorable, he’s got a lot more hair than Wyatt had when he was born, and he’s just incredible.”