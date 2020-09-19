Anderson Cooper Shares Cutest Pic With ‘Happy Baby’ Wyatt, 4 Mos. & Reveals He Started Teething

Anderson Cooper proudly shared a snapshot of an adorable moment he had with his soon-to-be five-month-old smiling son Wyatt and revealed what book he seems to ‘like a lot’.

Anderson Cooper, 53, took to Instagram on Sept. 18 to share one of the cutest father-son selfies out there! The television journalist could be seen laying down and smiling while his four-month-old son Wyatt laid down and smiled beside him in the snapshot. He wore black framed glasses as the adorable baby was shirtless and they looked as cozy as could be.

The proud new dad used the caption to share some milestones that Wyatt is currently going through. “My son will be five months old in less than two weeks. He is such a happy baby even though he has started teething,” he wrote. “He loves being read to and so far Dr. Seuss is his favorite, particularly One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish. Ok, that’s my favorite, but he does seem to like it a lot.”

It didn’t take long for fans to comment on the sweet pic once Anderson posted it and they were full of positive words. “Anderson… he is a beautiful boy. So happy for you,” one fan wrote. “He’s got beautiful eyes like yours, I’d be so honored to have you for a Dad! Proud of you Anderson. 🙏❤️🙌,” another fan wrote. Fellow journalist Katie Couric, 63, also took to the comments section to share her opinion on the pic. “He is SO cute,” she wrote along with a heart-eyed and heart emoji.

Anderson’s latest pic with Wyatt is just one of a handful he’s shared on social media since announcing the arrival of his son on Apr. 30. He has regularly updated fans with the progress of his adorable little boy, including an update on July 13, which included two new pics of him posing with Wyatt. “Wyatt is 10 weeks old and doing great. He likes naps and milk, bath time and being read to. Thank you for all your lovely cards and messages!” his caption for the pics read.

Anderson has been taking in the joys of fatherhood while quarantining and working from home as host for Anderson 360. He has co-parented with his ex-husband Benjamin Maisani and often spends time with best friend Andy Cohen, 52, and his son Benjamin, 1. The two parents have a lot in common with each other since they’re both hosts and first-time dads so it’s always great to see them hanging out and taking in the bliss of watching their boys grow up! We look forward to seeing more father-son pics from Anderson soon.