Who Is Jack Quaid’s Wife? About ‘The Boys’ Co-Star Claudia Doumit & Their Reported Wedding

Image Credit: WireImage

Jack Quaid has reportedly married his The Boys co-star Claudia Doumit. Per The Daily Telegraph, the pair are said to have tied the knot on April 18, 2026, in an intimate ceremony at Mona Farm in Braidwood, Australia, after first meeting on set and going public with their relationship in 2022.

The venue appeared to confirm the news in an Instagram post celebrating the couple’s wedding. “Big congratulations to the newlyweds @jack_quaid and @claudiadoumit, what a beautiful couple you two make, we wish you boundless happiness and good fortune in the days ahead!!!” the caption read. “It was an absolute pleasure to host you guys at ole #SmokeyHorse… From #Hollywood to #Braidwood, #GiddyUp!!!🤠🐎💨”

Jack, the son of actors Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan, has followed in his parents’ Hollywood footsteps with roles in projects like The Boys. His parents were also reportedly in attendance at the ceremony. As details about their low-key wedding emerge, here’s everything to know about Claudia, her career, and her relationship with Jack.

Who Is Claudia Doumit?

Claudia is an Australian actress best known for her role as Victoria Neuman on the hit series The Boys.

Born and raised in Sydney, she is of Italian and Lebanese descent and trained as an actor in both Australia and the United States. Before her breakout on The Boys, Claudia appeared in projects like Timeless and the film Where’d You Go, Bernadette.

She has also worked in the gaming world, voicing and portraying Farah Karim in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

When Did Claudia Doumit and Jack Quaid Start Dating?

Claudia and Jack were first romantically linked in 2022 after meeting on the set of The Boys. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the couple were first seen holding hands while on a walk in Sydney, Australia June of that year.

While they kept their relationship relatively private at first, they gradually stepped out together more publicly, including making their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2024 Oscars. Since then, the pair have largely kept their romance out of the spotlight, occasionally sharing glimpses of their relationship while continuing to work together on the series.