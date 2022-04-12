Find Out

Dennis Quaid's Kids: Everything To know About His 3 Children

Dennis Quaid Kids
Dennis Quaid is known as a ‘dad type’ in movies. But did you know he has a set of fraternal twins? Find out more about the actor’s three kids!

Dennis Quaid has built a career playing the ‘dad’ to some of our favorite stars: AnnaSophia Robb, Jake Gyllenhaal, and no fewer than two Lindsay Lohan‘s in Disney’s 1998 movie, The Parent Trap! But there are only three people on Earth who get to call Dennis ‘Dad’ in real life — his three kids! And two of them, just like The Parent Trap, are twins.

Dennis Quaid and ex-wife Kimberly Quaid take son Thomas Quaid to play baseball in Los Angeles in May 2013.

Dennis has been married four times, and even dated Travis Barker‘s ex-wife Shanna Moakler for a short time in 2001. After a marriage to scream queen P.J. Soles (of John Carpenter‘s iconic Halloween) ended in 1983, Dennis married ’90s darling Meg Ryan of You’ve Got Mail. The couple had their son Jack in 1992. Sadly, he and Meg went their separate ways in 2001, and he married real estate agent Kimberly Buffington in 2004. Kimberly and Dennis happily welcomed fraternal twins together in 2007 via a surrogate — one boy and one girl. Dennis is now married to brilliant Ph.D. student Laura Savoie. Here’s what you need to know about all three of Dennis’ kids!

Jack Quaid

Dennis’ oldest child Jack Henry Quaid, 29, has followed in both his father’s and mother’s acting footsteps with a similar career of his own! Jack was born in Los Angeles and attended the Tish School of the Arts at NYU. Jack first appeared in a small role as Marvel in The Hunger Games in 2012 but broke out for real as Hughie Campbell in Amazon Prime Video’s superhero-themed series The Boys. He showed up in HBO television series Vinyl in 2016 and in Steven Soderbergh’s Logan Lucky in 2017. 

And it appears that Jack is still on the fast track to being like his father and Oscar-winning uncle Randy Quaid. He was cast as a voice actor in CBS All Access animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks; has a role in fifth Scream movie alongside franchise mainstays Courtney Cox and Neve Campbell; and will appear in Christopher Nolan‘s historical drama Oppenheimer in 2023!

Zoe Grace Quaid

Dennis Quaid takes daughter Zoe Quaid to a party in Brentwood in June 2013.

Three years after Dennis tied the knot with Texas real estate agent Kimberly Buffington, the couple became parents to a perfect pair of fraternal twins. Zoe Grace Quaid is the actor’s only daughter, and judging by his photos with her, she’s become quite the daddy’s girl!

Born alongside Thomas in sunny Santa Monica, California on November 8, 2007, Zoe had a medical mishap when she was mistakenly given a high dose of blood thinner Heparin. She recovered from the highly public incident and is a healthy 14-year-old today; no word yet on whether she will sell homes or become a famous actress.

Thomas Quaid

Thomas Boone Quaid was also born November 8, 2007 at St. John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California. He, too, was affected by the Heparin incident at just 10 days old. Though Dennis Quaid and Thomas’ mother Kimberly Buffington have gone their separate ways, Thomas is now an active 14-year-old as well!