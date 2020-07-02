Lindsay Lohan’s Transformation: From Child Star To Party Girl To Today — See Her Then & Now

Happy Birthday, Lindsay Lohan! On the actress and singer’s 34th birthday, we’re taking a look back at her transformation from child actress, to celebutante, and her recent comeback!

It’s Lindsay Lohan‘s birthday! The actress and singer celebrates her 34th birthday today and we couldn’t be more excited to look back on her life in order to commemorate the occasion. There’s no denying that Lindsay has definitely gone through a major transformation since she first stepped onto the scene. But through all the ups and downs, Lindsay has endured to be one of the many celebs that fans still root for!

Lindsay’s big debut was in the 1998 film The Parent Trap where she played twin sisters separated at birth. As Hallie and Annie Parker, Lindsay mastered two very different characters with one goal in common — getting their parents back together! The starlet quickly became a staple of the Disney family, and went on to star in the TV movie Get A Clue as well as the 2003 feature film Freaky Friday opposite Jamie Lee Curtis.

The actress reaffirmed for audiences that she was a true talent with her comedic turn in the 2004 film Mean Girls alongside Rachel McAdams and penned by Tina Fey. Pretty soon, Lindsay’s music career began to take flight with hits like “Rumors,” “First,” and “Drama Queen (That Girl)” from her 2004 film Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen. Following her turn in Herbie Fully Loaded, Lindsay’s career took a backseat to her intense lifestyle.

Lindsay started partying and going out quite often. She was constantly scrutinized by tabloids who followed her incessantly. Lindsay also gained a reputation of being rather hard to work with. Eventually, she made the decision to take a step away from Hollywood and recharge. Lindsay eventually resurfaced with her reality series Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, where she launched the Lohan Beach House on the Greek island of Mykonos.

Following years of recovery and finding inner peace, Lindsay decided to make 2020 her year for a comeback. She debuted her first single in nearly 12 years — “Back To Me” — and she started working out and sharing the results of her healthy lifestyle with fans on social media! Now, Lindsay seems poised to make 34 her year for a major comeback, and we cannot wait to see it unfold!