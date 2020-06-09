Lindsay Lohan Glows In Gorgeous New Selfie After Impressing Fans With Her Workout Pic

Lindsay Lohan posted the prettiest selfie to Twitter on June 9 that had fans swooning, and it featured a very special guest: her younger sister, Ali Lohan!

Lindsay Lohan‘s here to brighten your morning with some serious beauty! The actress and singer, 33, posted a stunning selfie to Twitter on June 9, which also featured her younger sister, Aliana Lohan. The photo, which Lindsay posted to promote their Celebrity Watch Party appearance, shows the Parent Trap icon with soft red hair, blowing kisses to the camera. Ali, who’s now 26 (can you believe it??), looks gorgeous with her long, brunette waves pulled back into a low ponytail. The sisters both have impeccable makeup — baby pink lips and strong eyebrows — and are wearing coordinated denim jackets.

Lindsay’s cute pic comes two days after she seriously impressed her fans with a workout post on Instagram. LiLo took to the platform on June 7 to reveal her toned figure in a mirror selfie before starting her day with some hardcore yoga. She was rocking a tight set of SKIMs-esque workout clothes: a white shelf bra top paired with white bike shorts. The outfit was skintight, too.

Her fans were loving it. One fan commented, “Damn, Africa,” a cheeky reference to her Mean Girls character, Cady Heron. The workout post was especially great, as Lindsay has mostly been posting about her professional ventures on social media lately. She just dropped her first single in 12 years, after all! Yes, it’s seriously been over a decade since she released “Bossy”. Lindsay came back in a big way on April 3 with “Back To Me“, a synth-pop banger all about “letting the past go.”

“My life’s full of ripped up pages / I’ve been weak/ contagious/ But I’m coming back, I’m coming back to me,” sings Lindsay on the dance track. As she explained on Instagram, “The song is about rediscovering and accepting oneself, shutting out the noise and moving forward and letting the past go. Living in the now.” And we’re all for it.