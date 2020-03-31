Lindsay Lohan Teases First New Single In 12 Years With Cryptic Video
Lindsay Lohan is back! She surprised fans on March 31 with a 30-second teaser signaling that she’s returning to music! The actress posted a cryptic video message that addressed her past encounters with paparazzi.
The return of Lindsay Lohan is upon us! The Mean Girls actress, 33, will soon release new music, according to a new teaser she shared across all her social media platforms on Tuesday afternoon. The cryptic 30-second video appears to flash back to some of her most notable and headline-making moments.
“I’m back,” Lindsay captioned the vintage video, along with the bulging eyes emoji. The video opens in a dark as a collection of old televisions light up with news stories about the actress. One TV broadcast was titled, “Evolution of Lindsay Lohan,” while others featured a tabloid-style collage of her dancing at Lohan Beach Club, walking the red carpet, driving behind the wheel of a car, along with clips from her “Rumors” music video.
Lindsay did not include a release date in her posts. It’s unclear if “I’m Back” is the title of her new single, or just a quippy caption, nonetheless, it works for both. Lindsay’s new music will debut under her new deal with Casablanca Records, the label she was previously under back in 2004.
I'm back! 👀
https://t.co/xQCrvZsVJR pic.twitter.com/DKQ4tzCAUR
— Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) March 31, 2020
The teaser marks Lindsay’s first single since 2008’s “Bossy,” which went on to become the theme song to her since -canceled MTV reality show Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club. In 2017, Lindsay teased the name of her single, “Xanax,” but never ended up releasing the new song.