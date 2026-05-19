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Who Is the British Singer Hayden Panettiere Is Talking About in Her Book?

In 'This Is Me: A Reckoning,' Hayden recalled when a trusted female friend told her to 'get in bed' with a 'famous thirty-something British singer-songwriter' on a yacht while the actress was just 18.

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Reading Time: 2 minute
May 19, 2026 5:11PM EDT
Who Was the British Singer Hayden Panettiere Was Talking About in Her Book?
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: Actress Hayden Panettiere is seen on September 24, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)
Hayden Panettiere arrives at her younger brother Jansen's celebration of life event in their hometown of Palisades, New York, with her on/off boyfriend Brian Hickerson. The grieving actress wore a colorful bomber jacket and black pants as she attended the memorial at the scenic Palisades Presbyterian Church alongside her mother Lesley Vogel and father Alan ‘Skip’ Panettiere, on Wednesday morning. Jansen’s girlfriend Cat Michie, who has posted a heartfelt tribute to him on social media, was also seen at the venue. ‘Scream, 6’ star Hayden, 33, was expected to speak at the event, which was being held in remembrance of the 28-year-old former child actor, who died last month due to an enlarged heart. A friend of the former actor told officials he'd checked on Jansen at home after he'd failed to show up for a business meeting. Upon arrival, he was found sitting upright in a chair unresponsive. Jansen's dad, Skip, had spoken to his son on the phone just the night before, and thought he "sounded okay." On Wednesday, friends and family came together at the small church which is just a few miles away from Jansen's apartment in Nyack where he was found dead. 08 Mar 2023 Pictured: Brian Hickerson, Hayden Panettiere. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA953084_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Hayden Panettiere her father with family and friends gather for a celebration and remembrance of Jansen Panettiere at the Palisades Presbyterian church in Nyack New York. Hayden is seen hugging some family arriving at the church and her father Alan aka Skip is seen arriving holding a photo of his son Jansen. Pictured: Hayden Panettiere Ref: SPL5528382 080323 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights
Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Hayden Panettiere recalls a distressing moment when she was 18 years old in her new memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, which was released on Tuesday, May 19. In the book, the Scream VI actress, now 36, recalled being on a celebrity-filled “super yacht,” when a female friend told her to “get in bed” with an older, famous man. The revelation prompted fans to wonder who Hayden was talking about.

“My body no longer felt like my own,” Hayden recalled in one excerpt from her book, which also delves into her past with addiction, struggles living in the spotlight, her relationships and family. “‘Oh my God,’ I thought. ‘Is he naked under there?'” she wrote, claiming that her trusted friend whispered to her, “I want you to get in bed with him,” before leaving the room.

Hayden only referred to the man as a “famous thirty-something British singer-songwriter.” She complied with her friend’s demand by getting into bed.

“As soon as the door clicked close, my survival instinct kicked in,” the Heroes alum wrote in the book, before revealing what she told the unnamed man. “Look … I don’t know what she said to you, but this is not going to happen.”

Upon leaving the room, Hayden began to pack up her things to leave the yacht.

“I felt like I’d been kicked in the face,” she wrote, referring to the betrayal she felt by the unnamed female friend. “She’d confided in me, pampered me and treated me like her best friend — then turned around and treated me like a call girl.”

The release of Hayden’s book comes one week after she appeared on Jay Shetty’s “On Purpose” podcast to discuss the memoir and, particularly, the yacht incident.

“The fact that I was 18, even though I’d lived such a huge life and I thought I was oh so mature at 18 … scientifically, your frontal lobes don’t develop until we’re what, 25, 26?” Hayden pointed out in the May 11 episode. “So, even though I felt like I could make healthy decisions, safe decisions, I wasn’t capable of being fully aware of what was going on around me.”

She added that the bedroom demand from the woman “took [her] by surprise.”